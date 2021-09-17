

send the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country a clear, unified message.



The attack on our reproductive rights will not be tolerated!



Saturday, October 2 @ 2 PM



Location: TBA - go to website:



Sign up for updates below:



Go here:



Or via Eventbrite here:



This is a peaceful event. This event is part of the Women's March mobilization for reproductive rights happening nationwide on Oct. 2:





WHY WE ARE MOBILIZING



https://www.womensmarchsac.com/october-2021-event-info



Abortion has never been fully accessible, but we are at the risk of losing our reproductive freedom completely. The call to action is clear, and urgent. The relentless attacks from Texas to Mississippi are ramping up quickly.



Anti-choice extremists have a deep desire to return to a time when there was more clear and effective domination and control over queer and trans folks, women, and people of color; they want to revive those old values and societal norms to the point of re-acceptance. The authoritarian agenda of reproductive control is fueled by misogyny and racism - and we must challenge it, together.



We have this opportunity to invite all the people that know us and love us into this important movement and work united as we build something better for our families and communities. As a small powerful group tries to come for our human rights over and over again, we’ll never let go of our vision of reproductive justice; for unfettered abortion access and everything we need to support and grow our families to thrive and live healthy lives.



This is your fight. This is our fight. This impacts all of us. Rise up on October 2!





SAFETY DURING COVID



For pandemic safety, masks that cover the nose and mouth are required at all times when near people outside your household. Extra masks will be available in the First Aid and Information Tents.



Disclaimer: Please always keep 6 feet of social distance from any person who is not in your household and wear a face mask to cover your nose and mouth.





DEMONSTRATION SAFETY



This is a peaceful event.



Please limit sticks on signs or flags to 18 inches of wood from the bottom of the sign or flag.



By choosing to attend this event, you are acknowledging the risks involved, and you are committing to participate nonviolently and in accordance with the law, and to work to de-escalate confrontations with counter protesters or others. You agree to the following:



(i) Not to engage in any act of violence or violation of any applicable law



(ii) To obey the orders of authorized event marshals and law enforcement authorities



(iii) That Women’s March Sacramento organizers and affiliate organizations will not be responsible for any injury or damage to your person or property resulting from or occurring in the course of your participating in the event; and you agree to release and forever hold harmless Women’s March Sacramento, affiliated organizations, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from liability for any such injury or damage.

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 17th, 2021 3:37 PM