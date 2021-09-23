Women's March Demonstration in Half Moon Bay
We will meet to rally in support of abortion justice at 11:00 am at Mac Dutra Park in
the heart of Half Moon Bay before heading up Main St. to the corner of Main & Hwy 92.
Mac Dutra Park is at the corner of Main St. and Kelly Ave. in downtown Half Moon Bay.
It's directly across from City Hall.
Bring a sign or two, a mask (required), and some friends to show support for women's reproductive freedom.
All allies to the cause are welcome!
Date & Time: Saturday, October 2 @ 11:00 a.m.
Location: Mac Dutra Park, 504 Main Street, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
More info: https://act.womensmarch.com/event/oct-2-2021-march/2278
This is a peaceful event. This event is part of the nationwide Women's March mobilization
for reproductive rights on Oct. 2: https://womensmarch.com/
Why Women's March is Mobilizing
https://womensmarch.com/mobilize
Women's March, Planned Parenthood, and 90+ partners are marching in every single state ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening on October 4. We’re telling the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country that attacking our reproductive rights will not be tolerated!
Abortion has never been fully accessible, but we are at the risk of losing our reproductive freedom completely. The call to action is clear, and urgent. The relentless attacks from Texas to Mississippi are ramping up quickly.
Anti-choice extremists have a deep desire to return to a time when there was more clear and effective domination and control over queer and trans folks, women, and people of color; they want to revive those old values and societal norms to the point of re-acceptance. The authoritarian agenda of reproductive control is fueled by misogyny and racism - and we must challenge it, together.
We have this opportunity to invite all the people that know us and love us into this important movement and work united as we build something better for our families and communities.
As a small powerful group tries to come for our human rights over and over again, we’ll never let go of our vision of reproductive justice; for unfettered abortion access and everything we need to support and grow our families to thrive and live healthy lives.
This is your fight. This is our fight. This impacts all of us. Rise up on October 2!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 10/ 2/2021
|Half Moon Bay: Protest in Support of Reproductive Justice & Freedom
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 02
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Local Volunteers
|Location Details
|
Mac Dutra Park, 504 Main Street, Half Moon Bay, CA 94019
Wear a Mask. Please follow current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 23rd, 2021 11:34 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network