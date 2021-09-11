WOMEN'S MARCH MONTEREY BAY: Rally for Reproductive Rights
Saturday, October 2 @ 11:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Window on the Bay Waterfront Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA 93940
FB post: https://www.facebook.com/events/247378987276203/
On October 2nd, before the reconvening of the Supreme Court, Women's Marchers will take to the street in every state to demand our right to reproductive healthcare.
This week the United States Supreme Court effectively allowed the state of Texas to ignore nearly 50 years of precedent and strip women of their constitutional right to access abortions.
By refusing to intervene and allowing the state to ban all abortions after six weeks -- before many women even know they are pregnant -- the Court has denied abortion access to millions of Texan women.
Bring your sign and support reproductive rights for all!
(Please note this is a rally not a march)
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | WomynView events for the week of 10/ 2/2021
|Women's March Monterey Bay: Rally for Reproductive Rights
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 02
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Women's March Monterey Bay
|Location Details
|
Window on the Bay Waterfront Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA 93940
*Masks are requested due to COVID*; Please follow current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchmonter...
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 11:42 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network