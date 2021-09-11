top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
View events for the week of 10/ 2/2021
Women's March Monterey Bay: Rally for Reproductive Rights
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 02
Time 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Monterey Bay
Location Details
Window on the Bay Waterfront Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA 93940

*Masks are requested due to COVID*; Please follow current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
WOMEN'S MARCH MONTEREY BAY: Rally for Reproductive Rights

Saturday, October 2 @ 11:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Window on the Bay Waterfront Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA 93940

FB post: https://www.facebook.com/events/247378987276203/

On October 2nd, before the reconvening of the Supreme Court, Women's Marchers will take to the street in every state to demand our right to reproductive healthcare.

This week the United States Supreme Court effectively allowed the state of Texas to ignore nearly 50 years of precedent and strip women of their constitutional right to access abortions.

By refusing to intervene and allowing the state to ban all abortions after six weeks -- before many women even know they are pregnant -- the Court has denied abortion access to millions of Texan women.

Bring your sign and support reproductive rights for all!

(Please note this is a rally not a march)
sm_wm_mb.jpg
original image (960x540)
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchmonter...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 11:42 AM
