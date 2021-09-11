



Saturday, October 2 @ 11:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.



Window on the Bay Waterfront Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA 93940



FB post:



On October 2nd, before the reconvening of the Supreme Court, Women's Marchers will take to the street in every state to demand our right to reproductive healthcare.



This week the United States Supreme Court effectively allowed the state of Texas to ignore nearly 50 years of precedent and strip women of their constitutional right to access abortions.



By refusing to intervene and allowing the state to ban all abortions after six weeks -- before many women even know they are pregnant -- the Court has denied abortion access to millions of Texan women.



Bring your sign and support reproductive rights for all!



(Please note this is a rally not a march) WOMEN'S MARCH MONTEREY BAY: Rally for Reproductive RightsSaturday, October 2 @ 11:00 a.m. - 1 p.m.Window on the Bay Waterfront Park, 717 Del Monte Ave, Monterey, CA 93940FB post: https://www.facebook.com/events/247378987276203/ On October 2nd, before the reconvening of the Supreme Court, Women's Marchers will take to the street in every state to demand our right to reproductive healthcare.This week the United States Supreme Court effectively allowed the state of Texas to ignore nearly 50 years of precedent and strip women of their constitutional right to access abortions.By refusing to intervene and allowing the state to ban all abortions after six weeks -- before many women even know they are pregnant -- the Court has denied abortion access to millions of Texan women.Bring your sign and support reproductive rights for all!(Please note this is a rally not a march) For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/womensmarchmonter...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 11:42 AM