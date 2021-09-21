



We need you to show up, stand up, and speak up for women's reproductive rights.

Wear your pink hats, bring signs, and let's make noise!



All COVID requirements will be followed so please wear a mask!



When: Saturday, Oct. 2 @ 10 AM - noon



Where: Old Courthouse Square in Downtown Santa Rosa



MORE INFO:





Why Women's March is Mobilizing



https://womensmarch.com/mobilize



Women's March, Planned Parenthood, and 90+ partners are marching in every single state ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening on October 4. We’re telling the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country that attacking our reproductive rights will not be tolerated!



Abortion has never been fully accessible, but we are at the risk of losing our reproductive freedom completely. The call to action is clear, and urgent. The relentless attacks from Texas to Mississippi are ramping up quickly.



Anti-choice extremists have a deep desire to return to a time when there was more clear and effective domination and control over queer and trans folks, women, and people of color; they want to revive those old values and societal norms to the point of re-acceptance. The authoritarian agenda of reproductive control is fueled by misogyny and racism - and we must challenge it, together.



We have this opportunity to invite all the people that know us and love us into this important movement and work united as we build something better for our families and communities.



As a small powerful group tries to come for our human rights over and over again, we’ll never let go of our vision of reproductive justice; for unfettered abortion access and everything we need to support and grow our families to thrive and live healthy lives.



This is your fight. This is our fight. This impacts all of us. Rise up on October 2!

Women's March Santa Rosa: Rally for Reproductive Justice & RightsWe need you to show up, stand up, and speak up for women's reproductive rights.Wear your pink hats, bring signs, and let's make noise!All COVID requirements will be followed so please wear a mask!When: Saturday, Oct. 2 @ 10 AM - noonWhere: Old Courthouse Square in Downtown Santa RosaMORE INFO: https://www.facebook.com/srwomensmarch/ Why Women's March is MobilizingWomen's March, Planned Parenthood, and 90+ partners are marching in every single state ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening on October 4. We’re telling the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country that attacking our reproductive rights will not be tolerated!Abortion has never been fully accessible, but we are at the risk of losing our reproductive freedom completely. The call to action is clear, and urgent. The relentless attacks from Texas to Mississippi are ramping up quickly.Anti-choice extremists have a deep desire to return to a time when there was more clear and effective domination and control over queer and trans folks, women, and people of color; they want to revive those old values and societal norms to the point of re-acceptance. The authoritarian agenda of reproductive control is fueled by misogyny and racism - and we must challenge it, together.We have this opportunity to invite all the people that know us and love us into this important movement and work united as we build something better for our families and communities.As a small powerful group tries to come for our human rights over and over again, we’ll never let go of our vision of reproductive justice; for unfettered abortion access and everything we need to support and grow our families to thrive and live healthy lives.This is your fight. This is our fight. This impacts all of us. Rise up on October 2! For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/srwomensmarch/

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 21st, 2021 9:33 AM