Protest Against Texas' Insane Abortion Law
by On the Streets of San Francisco
Thursday Sep 9th, 2021 4:26 AM
They did it before when Mike Pence, then Vice-President, showed up in the Bay Area and they did it again with rapid response street theater soon after the Texas anti-reproductive rights law was announced. Solidarity makes for solid action!
sm_texasabortionlaw-sf_26__terry_scussel__1.jpg
original image (2228x2100)
All photos by Terry Scussel, probonophoto.org
Excepting last photo by
Marie-Rose Ramboz, probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographers

In November 2019 NASA Ames employees were selected to hear a speech by Vice-President Pence at Moffett Airfield in Mountain View, CA. Protesters staged a striking red, white and black demonstration outside the NASA research facility.

Groups Vigil for Democracy, Refuse Fascism, and Revolution Books were joined by the Raging Grannies who substituted their usual colorful "Granny wear" for more somber costumes.

Grannies in black portrayed mourners in street theater staged in the middle of the intersection in front of the Moffett Field gates. Protesters in white provided the shock element in the dramatic performance ...they wore realistic looking fake blood splashed on their crotches. The die-in portrayed victims of back-alley abortions. They were joined by handmaidens in red capes and white bonnets.

Flash forward to 2021...Texas' horrific anti-abortion law calls for a repeat action. Members of the same groups, along with friends and allies, came together to demonstrate this time in front of the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House.
§Opera House
by On the Streets of San Francisco
Thursday Sep 9th, 2021 4:26 AM
sm_texasabortionlaw-sf_22__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§tableau vivant
by On the Streets of San Francisco
Thursday Sep 9th, 2021 4:26 AM
sm_texasabortionlaw-sf_mbwa2_terry_scussel__1.jpg
original image (3150x2144)
§At the entrance of the Opera House
by On the Streets of San Francisco
Thursday Sep 9th, 2021 4:26 AM
sm_texasabortionlaw-sf_3__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
§Refuse Fascism's blue bullhorn and hair
by On the Streets of San Francisco
Thursday Sep 9th, 2021 4:26 AM
sm_texasabortionlaw-sf_17__terry_scussel__1.jpg
original image (2700x2704)
§signs
by On the Streets of San Francisco
Thursday Sep 9th, 2021 4:26 AM
sm_texasabortionlawmbwamansign_terry_scussel__1.jpg
original image (3150x2096)
§At the front steps to the Opera House
by On the Streets of San Francisco
Thursday Sep 9th, 2021 4:26 AM
sm_texasabortionlaw-sf_4__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2923)
§Bloody pants
by On the Streets of San Francisco
Thursday Sep 9th, 2021 4:26 AM
sm_texasabortionlaw-sf_19__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (3000x2160)
§Solidarity
by On the Streets of San Francisco
Thursday Sep 9th, 2021 4:26 AM
sm_texasabortionlaw-mbwa_sf_8__terry_scussel_.jpg
original image (2700x2586)
§2019 previous action at NASA Ames
by On the Streets of San Francisco
Thursday Sep 9th, 2021 4:26 AM
sm_pencem-rrambozindybest.jpg
original image (2560x1709)
photo by Marie-Rose Ramboz, probonophoto.org
Add Your Comments
