Protest Against Texas' Insane Abortion Law by On the Streets of San Francisco

Thursday Sep 9th, 2021 4:26 AM

They did it before when Mike Pence, then Vice-President, showed up in the Bay Area and they did it again with rapid response street theater soon after the Texas anti-reproductive rights law was announced. Solidarity makes for solid action!

All photos by Terry Scussel, probonophoto.org

Excepting last photo by

Marie-Rose Ramboz, probonophoto.org

Please credit the photographers



In November 2019 NASA Ames employees were selected to hear a speech by Vice-President Pence at Moffett Airfield in Mountain View, CA. Protesters staged a striking red, white and black demonstration outside the NASA research facility.



Groups Vigil for Democracy, Refuse Fascism, and Revolution Books were joined by the Raging Grannies who substituted their usual colorful "Granny wear" for more somber costumes.



Grannies in black portrayed mourners in street theater staged in the middle of the intersection in front of the Moffett Field gates. Protesters in white provided the shock element in the dramatic performance ...they wore realistic looking fake blood splashed on their crotches. The die-in portrayed victims of back-alley abortions. They were joined by handmaidens in red capes and white bonnets.



Flash forward to 2021...Texas' horrific anti-abortion law calls for a repeat action. Members of the same groups, along with friends and allies, came together to demonstrate this time in front of the San Francisco War Memorial Opera House.

