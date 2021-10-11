From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Peninsula | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Redwood City Says Bans Off Our Bodies!
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a challenge to Roe v. Wade this year. On October 3 the Raging Grannies held a rally in Redwood City in solidarity with Radical Women's national day of mobilization for reproductive justice.
Photos by Jennifer Fraser, Probonophoto.org. Please credit the photographer.
On October 3, 1977, Rosie Jiménez died in Texas of an illegal abortion, becoming the first known woman to die because of the Hyde Amendment, which eliminated federal Medicaid funding for abortion.
A national mobilization for reproductive justice was held on this date to remember Rosie and the consequences she suffered. In total a dozen cities held actions on this day, continuing the momentum of the Women's March movement but with more specific demands for societal change.
In Redwood City about 150 people showed up to cover all four corners of the intersection at Jefferson Ave and El Camino Real. Many people brought signs, a few waved hangers, and the Raging Grannies and Radical Women supplied large banners... "No Texas Ban" was one and the other said "We Demand Reproductive Justice Now."
