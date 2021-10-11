top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
Redwood City Says Bans Off Our Bodies!
by RWS
Monday Oct 11th, 2021 3:33 AM
The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a challenge to Roe v. Wade this year. On October 3 the Raging Grannies held a rally in Redwood City in solidarity with Radical Women's national day of mobilization for reproductive justice.
sm_fraser_remember_rosie.jpg
original image (2534x3000)
Photos by Jennifer Fraser, Probonophoto.org. Please credit the photographer.

On October 3, 1977, Rosie Jiménez died in Texas of an illegal abortion, becoming the first known woman to die because of the Hyde Amendment, which eliminated federal Medicaid funding for abortion.

A national mobilization for reproductive justice was held on this date to remember Rosie and the consequences she suffered. In total a dozen cities held actions on this day, continuing the momentum of the Women's March movement but with more specific demands for societal change.

In Redwood City about 150 people showed up to cover all four corners of the intersection at Jefferson Ave and El Camino Real. Many people brought signs, a few waved hangers, and the Raging Grannies and Radical Women supplied large banners... "No Texas Ban" was one and the other said "We Demand Reproductive Justice Now."

https://www.reprojusticenow.org/
§Dance of Peace Butterfly says, "No Texas Ban!"
by RWS
Monday Oct 11th, 2021 3:33 AM
sm_fraser_butterfly_man.jpg
original image (3000x1920)
https://www.reprojusticenow.org/
§T-shirt says...
by RWS
Monday Oct 11th, 2021 3:33 AM
sm_fraser_god.jpg
original image (3000x1790)
I have met God and she is Black
https://www.reprojusticenow.org/
§Car pulls up to the street
by RWS
Monday Oct 11th, 2021 3:33 AM
sm_fraser_altercation.jpg
original image (3000x2004)
Occupant asked, what's all the excitement about?
https://www.reprojusticenow.org/
§Line up along the ECR
by RWS
Monday Oct 11th, 2021 3:33 AM
sm_fraser_signs2.jpg
original image (2050x1110)
https://www.reprojusticenow.org/
§back lit signs
by RWS
Monday Oct 11th, 2021 3:33 AM
sm_fraser_backlitsigns.jpg
original image (3000x2228)
https://www.reprojusticenow.org/
§Two Raging Grannies
by RWS
Monday Oct 11th, 2021 3:33 AM
sm_fraser_raging_gran_sign.jpg
original image (3000x2194)
Raging Grannies have about 25 members! They demonstrate frequently in San Mateo and Santa Clara counties and sometimes in San Francisco.
https://www.reprojusticenow.org/
§Banner from Radical Women in the center
by RWS
Monday Oct 11th, 2021 3:33 AM
sm_fraser_street_line.jpg
original image (3000x1528)
Lots of honking and waving!
https://www.reprojusticenow.org/
§My Body My Choice My Rights!
by RWS
Monday Oct 11th, 2021 3:33 AM
sm_fraser_baby.jpg
original image (2384x3007)
https://www.reprojusticenow.org/
