Join us for a peaceful walk to protect our reproductive rights! We will meet at 10am at the Santa Cruz Clock Tower and walk to the Santa Cruz County Courthouse steps on Water Street and hear from local speakers (TBD) on the impact that these Draconian laws will have on the reproductive rights of women in Texas and beyond.
Tentative Schedule:
10am gather at the Clock Tower
10:15am Walk kick off
11am Speakers and Music (TBD)
11:30am Program Ends
VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO HELP WITH THE EVENT!! Sign up here: https://forms.gle/Xh6iBhXiezSeydv88
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
|Walk for Reproductive Rights in Santa Cruz County
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 02
|Time
|10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Indivisible Santa Cruz County
|Location Details
|Town Clock, Downtown Santa Cruz, Pacific Ave. & Water St.
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1727712015...
Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 10th, 2021 11:15 PM
