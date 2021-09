Tentative Schedule:



10am gather at the Clock Tower

10:15am Walk kick off

11am Speakers and Music (TBD)

11:30am Program Ends



Join us for a peaceful walk to protect our reproductive rights! We will meet at 10am at the Santa Cruz Clock Tower and walk to the Santa Cruz County Courthouse steps on Water Street and hear from local speakers (TBD) on the impact that these Draconian laws will have on the reproductive rights of women in Texas and beyond.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED TO HELP WITH THE EVENT!! Sign up here: https://forms.gle/Xh6iBhXiezSeydv88 For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1727712015...

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 10th, 2021 11:15 PM