Rally and Speak Out:
Protect & expand Roe v. Wade; safe, legal abortion on demand without apology
Repeal the Hyde Amendment
Stop forced sterilization
No to caged kids, forced assimilation & child welfare abuses
Defend queer & trans families
End medical & environmental racism; for universal healthcare
Guarantee medically sound sex education & affordable childcare
Uphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unions
Hosted by Bay Area Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women.
Info: BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | WomynView events for the week of 10/ 3/2021
|National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice: SF Federal Building
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday October 03
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Radical Women
|RadicalWomenUS [at] gmail.com
|Phone
|415-864-1278
|Location Details
|Federal Building, 7th & Mission Sts., San Francisco
|
For more event information: https://www.reprojusticenow.org/
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 9th, 2021 3:00 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network