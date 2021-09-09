

Protect & expand Roe v. Wade; safe, legal abortion on demand without apology

Repeal the Hyde Amendment

Stop forced sterilization

No to caged kids, forced assimilation & child welfare abuses

Defend queer & trans families

End medical & environmental racism; for universal healthcare

Guarantee medically sound sex education & affordable childcare

Uphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unions



Hosted by Bay Area Freedom Socialist Party and Radical Women.

Info: BayAreaFSP [at] socialism.com For more event information: https://www.reprojusticenow.org/

