From City Hall, through farmers market and waterfront

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Close to a hundred people joined a national day of protest against the Texas anti-abortion law that has attacked women's rights.They assembled at Vallejo's City Hall and marched with signs demanding reproductive justice, suggestion that those who dislike abortion not have one, and called out the hypocrisy of those who claim to be "pro life" as they relegate women to unsafe abortions.The march went through Vallejo's farmers market twice, made a tour of the waterfront and then returned to City Hall.Many onlookers expressed approval with one offering candy to the marchers.See all high resolution photos here