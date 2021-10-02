top
North Bay
North Bay
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: North Bay / Marin | Womyn
Vallejo Joins Nation With Its Own Women's March
by Leon kunstenaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
From City Hall, through farmers market and waterfront
sm_01-27521-856_5602.jpg
original image (1875x1400)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Close to a hundred people joined a national day of protest against the Texas anti-abortion law that has attacked women's rights.

They assembled at Vallejo's City Hall and marched with signs demanding reproductive justice, suggestion that those who dislike abortion not have one, and called out the hypocrisy of those who claim to be "pro life" as they relegate women to unsafe abortions.

The march went through Vallejo's farmers market twice, made a tour of the waterfront and then returned to City Hall.

Many onlookers expressed approval with one offering candy to the marchers.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_02-27521-852_3596.jpg
original image (1400x1566)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_03-27521-852_3627.jpg
original image (1914x1400)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_04-27521-854_2534.jpg
original image (1976x1400)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_05-27521-854_2556.jpg
original image (1650x1400)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_06-27521-854_2584.jpg
original image (1802x1400)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_07-27521-856_5486.jpg
original image (1400x1653)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_08-27521-856_5496.jpg
original image (2094x1400)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_09-27521-856_5516.jpg
original image (1765x1400)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_10-27521-856_5532.jpg
original image (1959x1400)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_11-27521-856_5533.jpg
original image (1785x1400)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_12-27521-856_5568.jpg
original image (1625x1400)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_13-27521-856_5575.jpg
original image (1400x1434)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_14-27521-856_5585.jpg
original image (1400x1550)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_15-27521-856_5595.jpg
original image (1626x1400)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_16-27521-856_5614.jpg
original image (2059x1400)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_17-27521-856_5624.jpg
original image (1922x1400)
§
by Leon kunsteaar
Saturday Oct 2nd, 2021 10:53 PM
sm_18-27521-856_5629.jpg
original image (1988x1400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 207.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code