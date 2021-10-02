From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Women's March in Fresno
Around 500 attended the Fresno Women's March October 2.
Around 500 attended the Fresno Women's March October 2. They held a vigil at Blackstone Avenue and Nees Avenue, near the River Park Shopping Center, a hub of Fresno traffic. The focus of the vigil was reproductive rights, which are now being curtailed in Texas and elsewhere.
