Pro abortion demonstration against Texas law discomfits some at matinee performance

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

In addition to a performance of the opera Tosca, opera goers saw some street theater in front of San Francisco's War Memorial Opera House.On Sunday, activists displayed "bloody" pants and mourned over "dead" women to illustrate the expected results of Texas's extreme anti abortion law just passed. Granny Ruth was in fine form as she led chants and "cried" over anticipated bloodied "victims" of attempted self abortions.While many of the well heeled opera goers expressed support, some seemed perturbed that their outing was punctuated by an uncomfortable subject. So be it.The action was organized by Refuse Fascism, Vigil for Democracy, Raging Grannies Action League and Revolution Books.See all high resolution photos here