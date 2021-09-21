We will march to City Hall to uphold our rights as women, especially our reproductive rights, but also our civil, immigrant, LGBTQIA+, worker’s and disability rights. And, we will speak out for an end to violence against both women and our planet.
Poster making will begin at 9am at Washington Park and we will end with a program at City Hall. Please join us for this uplifting, and very necessary, gathering.
DATE & TIME: Saturday, Oct. 2 @ 9 AM poster making; 10 AM march begins
MORE EVENT INFO: https://act.womensmarch.com/event/oct-2-2021-march/1884
NATIONAL WEBSITE: https://womensmarch.com/
East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Wear a Mask. Please follow current COVID guidelines: https://covid19.ca.gov/safely-reopening/
