



When: Saturday Oct. 2 @ 11 AM



Where: Susana Park, between Susana Street, Estudillo Street, and Henrietta Street,

Martinez, CA 94553



More info here:



This is a peaceful event. This event is part of the nationwide Women's March mobilization

for reproductive rights on Oct. 2:





About the Martinez March



This is a local gathering and march for women's rights and freedom. We will meet at Susana Park in Martinez at 11 am. We will march to City Hall and then downtown where we will assemble on the court house steps. Stay tuned for more details and a map of the route.



We will have an opportunity for people to share their stories or speak from the heart on issues we face with regard to women's rights in this country.



Bring your signs, your voice, your beautiful spirits and your passion. Bring your drums, your rattles and whatever calls to you - let's make some noise alongside our sisters and brothers across the nation.



This is a peaceful march and we ask that all participants honor and respect the folks in the neighborhoods we pass through and our downtown merchants!





Why Women's March is Mobilizing Nationwide



https://womensmarch.com/mobilize



Women's March, Planned Parenthood, and 90+ partners are marching in every single state ahead of the Supreme Court reconvening on October 4. We’re telling the Supreme Court and lawmakers across the country that attacking our reproductive rights will not be tolerated!



Abortion has never been fully accessible, but we are at the risk of losing our reproductive freedom completely. The call to action is clear, and urgent. The relentless attacks from Texas to Mississippi are ramping up quickly.



Anti-choice extremists have a deep desire to return to a time when there was more clear and effective domination and control over queer and trans folks, women, and people of color; they want to revive those old values and societal norms to the point of re-acceptance. The authoritarian agenda of reproductive control is fueled by misogyny and racism - and we must challenge it, together.



We have this opportunity to invite all the people that know us and love us into this important movement and work united as we build something better for our families and communities.



As a small powerful group tries to come for our human rights over and over again, we’ll never let go of our vision of reproductive justice; for unfettered abortion access and everything we need to support and grow our families to thrive and live healthy lives.



Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 21st, 2021 10:50 AM