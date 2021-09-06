From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
We Won't Go Back, SF Protest for Women's Reproductive Rights
Protest held at SF Opera House, Sept. 5, 2021. Spirited street theater and voices protesting the draconian Texas Law prohibiting abortion and creating a vigilante system of reporting. (video is 1 min. 30 sec.)
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network