Related Categories: North Coast | Womyn
Sonoma County Protests Texas' Anti-Abortion Law
by Bans Off Our Bodies
Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 3:19 AM
Simply of Service members attended a quick response protest in Santa Rosa, California on September 4. They provided these photos. Simply of Service fights for justice and helps serve the people's needs in Monterey County. instagram @simplyofservice.
sm_imageabortotopfix__1_.jpeg
original image (576x768)
On Sept 2 activists called for all Sonoma County organizations for social justice to collaborate to form a response to SB8, the Texas anti-reproductive rights law.

From 11 to 2pm in Sant Rosa's Old Courthouse square people gathered to say, "The state does not belong in our bodies, abortion is sacred. Abortion matters for all of us."

Sentiments expressed on signs included:
--fuck the patriarchy
--reproductive rights are human rights
--body autonomy is a human right
--abortion is health care
--If it can happen in Texas it can happen here
and a new hashtag...
#bansoffourbodies
§anti-fascist
by Bans Off Our Bodies
Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 3:19 AM
imageantifafix.jpeg
§Women Don't Owe You Shit
by Bans Off Our Bodies
Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 3:19 AM
sm_imagetopfix__1_.jpeg
original image (450x768)
§yeah!
by Bans Off Our Bodies
Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 3:19 AM
primage1.jpeg
§Aborto Libre with SOS
by Bans Off Our Bodies
Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 3:19 AM
sm_imageabortofix__2_.jpeg
original image (520x640)
§signs
by Bans Off Our Bodies
Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 3:19 AM
sm_image3.jpeg
original image (640x532)
§Guy in support
by Bans Off Our Bodies
Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 3:19 AM
sm_image2.jpeg
original image (979x765)
§in the sunshine
by Bans Off Our Bodies
Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 3:19 AM
sm_image4.jpeg
original image (480x640)
§in the shade
by Bans Off Our Bodies
Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 3:19 AM
sm_image5__1_.jpeg
original image (480x640)
§Speak Out
by Bans Off Our Bodies
Saturday Sep 11th, 2021 3:19 AM
sm_imagelast.jpeg
original image (562x640)
