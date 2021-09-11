From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Sonoma County Protests Texas' Anti-Abortion Law
Simply of Service members attended a quick response protest in Santa Rosa, California on September 4. They provided these photos. Simply of Service fights for justice and helps serve the people's needs in Monterey County. instagram @simplyofservice.
On Sept 2 activists called for all Sonoma County organizations for social justice to collaborate to form a response to SB8, the Texas anti-reproductive rights law.
From 11 to 2pm in Sant Rosa's Old Courthouse square people gathered to say, "The state does not belong in our bodies, abortion is sacred. Abortion matters for all of us."
Sentiments expressed on signs included:
--fuck the patriarchy
--reproductive rights are human rights
--body autonomy is a human right
--abortion is health care
--If it can happen in Texas it can happen here
and a new hashtag...
#bansoffourbodies
