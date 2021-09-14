

Intersection of El Camino Real and Jefferson in Redwood City, CA.

Yes you got that right! This is on SUNDAY October 3 in remembrance of Rosie Jiménez, the first woman known to have died in the United States due to an unsafe abortion after the Hyde Amendment was passed. We will hold a very large banner and could use your help! This is a busy intersection so lots of people will see our message. Bring your own sign if you can! We will help people send a letter or email to the Supreme Court as well. Please wear a mask.

Our demands:

*Remember Rosie Jiménez

*Protect & expand Roe v. Wade

*Safe, legal abortion on demand without apology

*Repeal the Hyde Amendment

*Overturn state barriers to reproductive choices

*Stop forced sterilization

*No to caged kids, forced assimilation, & child welfare abuses

*End medical & environmental racism

*We stand for Medicare for All (universal healthcare)

*Defend queer & trans families

*Guarantee medically sound sex education & affordable childcare

*Uphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unions

To donate to help build the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice

go to:

https://radicalwomen.org/about/donate.shtml

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 14th, 2021 9:09 PM