Join the Raging Grannies on Sunday October 3rd at the
Intersection of El Camino Real and Jefferson in Redwood City, CA.
Yes you got that right! This is on SUNDAY October 3 in remembrance of Rosie Jiménez, the first woman known to have died in the United States due to an unsafe abortion after the Hyde Amendment was passed. We will hold a very large banner and could use your help! This is a busy intersection so lots of people will see our message. Bring your own sign if you can! We will help people send a letter or email to the Supreme Court as well. Please wear a mask.
Our demands:
*Remember Rosie Jiménez
*Protect & expand Roe v. Wade
*Safe, legal abortion on demand without apology
*Repeal the Hyde Amendment
*Overturn state barriers to reproductive choices
*Stop forced sterilization
*No to caged kids, forced assimilation, & child welfare abuses
*End medical & environmental racism
*We stand for Medicare for All (universal healthcare)
*Defend queer & trans families
*Guarantee medically sound sex education & affordable childcare
*Uphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unions
To donate to help build the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice
go to:
https://radicalwomen.org/about/donate.shtml
|The Fight Continues for Abortion Rights!
|Sunday October 03
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Protest
|Raging Grannies Action League
|info [at] raginggrannies.com
1101 El Camino Real
Redwood City, CA
corner of El Camino and Jefferson near Old Navy
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5681773042...
