Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn
Alameda's Women's March has New Twist on Hanger Theme
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
The San Francisco East Bay city of Alameda was one of over six hundred across the nation calling for women's rights to health care including abortion services.
sm_alamkoksteps.jpg
original image (3688x2742)
Photos: Mishaa Degraw, probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographer

While the national women's march organizers called for the abandonment of hanger symbols across the country, Alameda protesters had their own take on the hanger theme. One sign said "Pro-Life is Pro-Hanger" while another depicted a hanger dripping in blood. Creativity abounded in other ways, with eye-catching costumes. A few went for the studded belt and torn stockings look and many wore pink. One lone woman chose orange and said, "Clinic escorts are heroes."
§Fuck Your GOP!
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alafuckyougop.jpg
original image (3688x2766)
§Speaking Out
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamspeakerpinkcloseup.jpg
original image (2413x2954)
§I had a back alley abortion
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alam1965backalley.jpg
original image (1969x2954)
§more pink
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamemore_pink.jpg
original image (2216x2954)
§Bleeding hanger
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alambleedinghanger.jpg
original image (2216x2954)
A different twist on the hanger with a slash through it symbol.
§Pro-life is Pro-hanger
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamprolifeprohanger.jpg
original image (1938x2954)
§If my uterus shot bullets...
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamuterusbullets.jpg
original image (1997x2954)
...you wouldn't regulate it
§addressing the crowd
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamspeakerinpink.jpg
original image (3688x2306)
§So Over This!
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamkok.jpg
original image (2895x2954)
§Ready for Halloween
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamhalloween.jpg
original image (2392x2954)
§Bright pink socks
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamehandiinpinjksocks8.jpg
original image (3688x2427)
§drummer
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamdrummer.jpg
original image (1969x2954)
§protest singers
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamprotest_singers.jpg
original image (3688x2499)
§Kids for equality
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamkidsforequuality.jpg
original image (1969x2954)
§signs
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamchairoonnanoko_1.jpg
original image (2612x2954)
§think outside my box
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alampinkbox.jpg
original image (1969x2954)
§We are women not wombs
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamwomennotwombskok.jpg
original image (2301x2954)
§Unapologetically Black T-shirt
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamunapolegeticallykoku.jpg
original image (3328x2954)
§This woman was bucking the pink trend...
by rws
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM
sm_alamedaorange.jpg
original image (2057x2954)
...wore orange.
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
