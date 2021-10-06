Alameda's Women's March has New Twist on Hanger Theme by rws

Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 11:26 PM

The San Francisco East Bay city of Alameda was one of over six hundred across the nation calling for women's rights to health care including abortion services.

Photos: Mishaa Degraw, probonophoto.org

Please credit the photographer



While the national women's march organizers called for the abandonment of hanger symbols across the country, Alameda protesters had their own take on the hanger theme. One sign said "Pro-Life is Pro-Hanger" while another depicted a hanger dripping in blood. Creativity abounded in other ways, with eye-catching costumes. A few went for the studded belt and torn stockings look and many wore pink. One lone woman chose orange and said, "Clinic escorts are heroes."