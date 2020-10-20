From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Tue Oct 20 2020 (Updated 10/21/20)San Francisco Marches to Protect Women's Rights
Nationwide Marches Honor RBG, Urge Getting Out the Vote to Defeat Trump
Over a thousand women took to the streets of San Francisco on October 17 in solidarity with actions nationwide responding to the anticipated loss of women's rights with Amy Coney Barrett replacing the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court, as well as to protest the crimes of Donald Trump more generally. They marched from city Hall, up Market Street, to the Embarcadero. As part of COVID distancing, there were no rallies at either end of the march.
Maskless Trump supporters in bulletproof vests attempted to rally near City Hall. Police tried to keep furious San Franciscans behind metal barriers. However, the protesters kept police on the run as they redeployed at various locations around City Hall. At one point, the police used pepper spray.
Led by a wall of protesters' shields, there was a spontaneous march south on Market Street.
San Francisco:
Women March in SF for Rights and to Protest Trump | Large San Francisco Counter-Protest Overwhelms Tiny Ultra-Right Rally
Sacramento:
Sacramento: Women's March #AllRise Together to Demand Justice & Equity, Save SCOTUS, #GOTV
Castro Valley:
Castro Valley: Women's March for the Seat to Save SCOTUS | Castro Valley: Women's March for the Seat to Save SCOTUS
Napa:
Napa: Women's March Sister Rally for Justice
Alameda:
Alameda: Women's March for Saving the Supreme Court Seat Now!
Petaluma:
At Women's March in Petaluma, GOP Called Out for Assault on Women | Petaluma: Women's March for Change
San Mateo:
Some Sweet Signs Seen in San Mateo | Women's Rally/Dance of Peace in San Mateo
See Also:
Black Women's March in Vallejo | Brentwood: Women's March Sign Holding Against the Trump Agenda | San Diego March for Reparations to African People | Santa Cruz: Demand Justice For Ruth & Save SCOTUS w/ Allies of Women's
Related Features:
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Passes | 2020 Women's March Organizers Issue Broad Demands for Human Rights | 2019 San Francisco Bay Area Women's Marches Inclusive, Exhilirating | Women Across North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa Rise Up for the 2018 Women's March
