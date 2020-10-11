11:00 AM - 11:00 AM





RSVP:



Women's March is holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.



Join us in Napa in protest of filling the Supreme Court Justice seat during an election,for flipping the Senate, and for protecting Human Rights!



The Superior Courthouse in Napa faces Brown Street downtown, we will be circling that block in our Marching Rally so that we're circling the Superior Courthouse. There will be distance chanting, balloon signs, artists, opportunities to get information from local activist & supportive community action groups, Mayoral & Council person candidates.



Please wear a pink or black hat.



This is a national event. Come out and show support to your Democracy, practice your

First Amendment, and share your voice with Americans from ALL OVER THE NATION!

____________________________________________________________



SAFETY DURING COVID-19



*Masks & Social Distancing ARE Required*



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 11th, 2020 9:26 AM