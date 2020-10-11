8:30 AM - 8:30 AM





March with Women's March Sacramento on October 17, 2020 as we #ALLRISE for RBG. For our women. For our gender non-conformers. For our Democracy. For our lives here in Sacramento and throughout the world.



Let us #ALLRISE in solidarity to ring loud and clear once again from here and all around the world on October 17 - to send an unmistakable message of our fierce opposition to this Administration and their oppressive agenda.



We ESPECIALLY stand against their abject disrespect towards Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat still warm with her fire and tenacious spirit. Sacramento also mourns the painful injustice and the precious loss of the life of dear Breonna Taylor and all Black womxn who fell before and after her - we call for their justice.



We RISE for freedom of reproductive choice. We RISE for family unification for immigrants, and we RISE for Trans access to healthcare. WE RISE AGAINST FORCED HYSTERECTOMIES.



Allied in spirit with Women’s March Global, we RISE for Compassion, Allyship, Respect, and Equity. We RISE with Sacramento’s civil rights leaders, local activists, elected officials, women’s rights advocates, star performers, and super artists.



Together, WE RISE.



We invite you to RISE WITH US and join forces for Get Out The Vote (GOTV), Activism, and Action!



RISE WITH US.



We especially invite students and children to join us. We need the youth to RISE with us.



______________________________________________________________



EVENT SCHEDULE, DIRECTIONS, ETC.



Although registration is not required to attend the event, we’re asking for participants to register so we can have an accurate count to plan for proper accommodations.



We will observe social distancing measures to ensure COVID safety. Virtual Marching options will be available on #WomensMarchSac social media pages.



*Please check the disclaimer for rules per the Capitol and City required guidelines*



http://www.womensmarchsac.com/subscribe



Date: Saturday, October 17th, 2020

Location: Cesar Chavez Plaza



Schedule of Events

8:30AM- 9AM: Voting Resource Tables, Sign Making, and Live Stream Begins

9AM - 9:45AM: Women’s Social Justice Rally, “Solutions Only!”

9:45AM - 10:45AM: Marching Action with Absentee Ballots. Led by local community activists. Return to Cesar Chavez Plaza

10:45AM - 11:30AM: “All Rise!” Social Justice Rally and Ballot Action



Contingents: Coordinate, register your organization to be listed, and plan to meet at Cesar Chavez Plaza by 8:30AM for the voter resources, and to get a good “socially distant” group formation spot for the rally and march.



Please keep heavy traffic in mind. Rideshare (Uber, Lyft, Taxi) drop-off area to be announced.



March Route: Route length will be approximately one mile. The marching action will be hosted by EMPACT and local activist organizations on the ground. TBA



Rally: Speakers, music, and live performances begin at 9AM Cesar Chavez Plaza. A shuttle for marchers with disabilities will be available. “Virtual March” options will be available on #WomensMarchSac Social Media Accounts with more details to be announced.



Parking: We encourage marchers to carpool, take regional transit or the 42 Yolo Bus from Davis and Woodland, and to reserve parking. Organizers from Woodland and Davis - please email Jose at Yolo Bus about the route to plan large groups at



The Sacramento Police Department has let us know that parking regulations surrounding Cesar Chavez Plaza and the march route will be strictly enforced.



ACCESSIBILITY: Additional Blue Placard Disabled parking locations to be announced. There will be a special lane marked with a Blue Placard for wheelchairs and a ramp that leads to seating for marchers with disabilities near a First Aid tent. The sign language interpreters will be in the livestream shot at all times. Masks are required at all times. Extra masks will be available in the First Aid and Information Tents. More accessibility information will be posted soon.



______________________________________________________________



SAFETY AGREEMENT



You agree (i) not to engage in any act of violence or violation of any applicable law, (ii) to obey the orders of authorized event marshals and law enforcement authorities, (iii) that Women’s March Sacramento organizers and affiliate organizations will not be responsible for any injury or damage to your person or property resulting from or occurring in the course of your participating in the event; and you agree to release and forever hold harmless Women’s March Sacramento, affiliated organizations, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from liability for any such injury or damage.



Disclaimer: Please keep 6 feet of social distance from any person who is not in your household and wear a face mask to cover your nose and mouth. Please limit sticks on signs or flags to 18 inches of wood from the bottom of the sign or flag. By choosing to attend this event, you are acknowledging the risks involved, and you are committing to participate nonviolently and in accordance with the law, and to work to de-escalate confrontations with counter protesters or others.



Protocol for Risk/Harm Reduction While Protesting during COVID-19



https://docs.google.com/document/d/14aCsBMjlpFb7JwcF4kYo0oyFc3aXpN6jf0piDl6RtVA/edit



To control the spread of the novel coronavirus while in person protesting, PLEASE:



--Wear cloth face coverings/masks; they protect other people if the wearer is infected, even if they’re not showing symptoms.

--Practice physical distancing, staying more than six feet away from people who are not a part of your household, if possible.

--Use hand sanitizer often.

--Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

--Avoid touching surfaces.

--Minimize contact by multiple people with commonly used surfaces like water bottles, bullhorns, handrails, and barricades

--Minimize yelling and singing. Make noise with drums, tambourines.

--If you use a megaphone, it should be thoroughly sanitized between different speakers



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 11th, 2020 11:04 AM