Saturday, October 17 @ 1:00 p.m.
Women's March is holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.
Join us in Petaluma on October 17th. Start at Walnut Park, and march through downtown Petaluma as weather permits.
COVID guidelines, masks are required. Please bring water, your mask, and signs.
Hope to see you there as we March for Change!
SAFETY DURING COVID-19
*Masks & Social Distancing ARE Required*
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart
or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications
from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
