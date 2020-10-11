top
Peninsula | Womyn
Women's Rally/Dance of Peace in San Mateo
Date Saturday October 17
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRaging Grannies
Emailinfo [at] raginggrannies.com
Location Details
El Camino Real at Third Ave.
(300 So. El Camino Real)
San Mateo, CA 94402
***Physical distancing, masks required****

We will start off the hour with a performance of the Dance of Peace. Colorful, inspiring and photo-worthy (photographers welcome) this is participatory for any who wish to join in. Observers and dancers alike will be moved by this grounding experience.

Next: we've got issues! Women's rights, housing needs, climate change. Hear leading local activists give brief, motivating addresses about what's happening in this time of rapid change...and what we can do about it.

In winding up the hour we will line the El Camino raising our placards. Bring a sign to let the passing motorists know how we feel and encourage honking! Any pro-woman, pro-peace and justice message and let's emphasize fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.
Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 11th, 2020 8:58 PM
Thank you Sharat Lin for leading us in this grounding experience at our protest at Palantir on 9/21.
