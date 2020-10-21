top
At Women's March in Petaluma, GOP Called Out for Assault on Women
by Stronger Together
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 3:01 AM
"This Presidency is the Worst Period Woman's Ever Had" and other messages from the North Bay.
sm_petsignsgu_1.jpg
original image (1528x1200)
Photos by Bill Clark, Pro Bono Photo.

About 200 people rallied then marched in the North Bay city of Petaluma on October 17. Placards called for support for abortion rights groups Planned Parenthood and NARAL. Some called out the GOP for its assault on women and hypocrisy. The upcoming election on everyone's mind, protesters proclaimed "we are women and we will vote."
§Inspired by John Lennon
by Rise Up
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_petoldmsgyouthfulface_1.jpg
original image (1134x1920)
War is Over!
Give Peace a Chance
§We are women watch us vote
by Rise Up
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_petwearewomenvote.jpg
original image (1200x1580)
§If You Are Against Abortion
by Rise Up
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_petpinksign.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
Don't have one!
§March Now!
by Rise Up
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_pettop.jpg
original image (1734x1200)
§Republicans are hypocrites
by Rise Up
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_petrepubshypocrites.jpg
original image (1200x1709)
§Support Planned Parenthood
by Rise Up
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_petplannedparenthood_1.jpg
original image (1745x1200)
§Support NARAL
by Rise Up
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_petmarchnaral_1.jpg
original image (1800x1200)
§Creative sign on the right
by Rise Up
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_petmybodymybusiness.jpg
original image (1473x1200)
My body my business
§Stop the GOP Assault on Women
by Rise Up
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_petgopassault.jpg
original image (1617x1200)
§Gazebo
by Rise Up
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_petgazebo.jpg
original image (1653x1200)
§Grab'em By the Ballot
by Rise Up
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_petballot_1.jpg
original image (1720x1200)
§Leaving the park
by Stronger Together
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 3:01 AM
sm_petwmbacks.jpg
original image (1487x1200)
