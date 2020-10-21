At Women's March in Petaluma, GOP Called Out for Assault on Women by Stronger Together

Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 3:01 AM

"This Presidency is the Worst Period Woman's Ever Had" and other messages from the North Bay.

Photos by Bill Clark, Pro Bono Photo.



About 200 people rallied then marched in the North Bay city of Petaluma on October 17. Placards called for support for abortion rights groups Planned Parenthood and NARAL. Some called out the GOP for its assault on women and hypocrisy. The upcoming election on everyone's mind, protesters proclaimed "we are women and we will vote."