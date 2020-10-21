top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Womyn
Some Sweet Signs Seen in San Mateo
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
A sister rally to the women's march was held in San Mateo.
sm_smwmlikeamiracle.jpg
original image (1045x2000)
Photos by Jim Colton, Pro Bono Photo

"And one day, like a miracle, he'll be gone" seemed to be everyone's favorite.
§Dump Donald, Honor RBG's Wishes
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
sm_smwmdumpdonaldhonor.jpg
original image (1566x2000)
§Stop Truth Decay
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
sm_smwmfighttruthdecay.jpg
original image (1224x2000)
§Simply Stated
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
sm_smwmgopcheats.jpg
original image (1328x2000)
§Message on a T-shirt
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
sm_smwmimspeaking.jpg
original image (1157x2000)
§In lieu of flowers....
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
sm_smwmlieu.jpg
original image (1946x2000)
§A variety of signs
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
sm_smwmmore.jpg
original image (2000x1453)
§Lovely sign and matching mask too!
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
sm_smwmrbg.jpg
original image (2000x1902)
§Resistance!
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
sm_smwmresistance.jpg
original image (1377x2000)
§Tweet others...
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
sm_smwmtweet.jpg
original image (1320x2000)
§Sign held high as protesters lined the El Camino
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
sm_smwmvote.jpg
original image (2000x1580)
§Message on a Mask
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
sm_smwmhousing.jpg
original image (1539x2000)
Housing advocate
§Granny Maria of the Raging Grannies waits to speak
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
sm_smwm_they_are_coming.jpg
original image (1333x2000)
Multigenerational speakers on housing, how labor is affected by COVID, and Gen Z activism
§Still here
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
sm_smwmgranniesstillhere.jpg
original image (1381x2000)
§Dance of Peace
by Women's March
Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM
sm_smwmbutterflies.jpg
original image (2000x854)
Performed in hopes of a peaceful transition from one administration to the next. Sign at left says Stop Violence Against Women and at the right Go Away, Amy.
