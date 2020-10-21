From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature

Some Sweet Signs Seen in San Mateo by Women's March

Wednesday Oct 21st, 2020 6:44 AM A sister rally to the women's march was held in San Mateo. Photos by Jim Colton, Pro Bono Photo



"And one day, like a miracle, he'll be gone" seemed to be everyone's favorite.



§ Stop Truth Decay by Women's March

§ Simply Stated by Women's March

§ Resistance! by Women's March

§ Tweet others... by Women's March

§ Message on a Mask by Women's March

Housing advocate

§ Granny Maria of the Raging Grannies waits to speak by Women's March

Multigenerational speakers on housing, how labor is affected by COVID, and Gen Z activism

§ Still here by Women's March

