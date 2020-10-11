top
Santa Cruz: Demand Justice For Ruth & Save SCOTUS w/ Allies of Women's March
Date Saturday October 17
Time 7:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAllies of Women's March
Location Details
Santa Cruz City Hall, 809 Center St, Santa Cruz, CA 95060

NOTE: Masks and Social Distancing
Saturday, October 17 @ 7:00 p.m.

RSVP: https://act.womensmarch.com/event/oct-17-march/161?source=website&akid=

Women's March is holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.

Join us in Santa Crus as we hold a march as allies to the Women's March to bring attention to this injustice.
____________________________________________________________

SAFETY DURING COVID-19

*Masks & Social Distancing ARE Required*

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart
or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications
from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
____________________________________________________________
