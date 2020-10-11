Saturday, October 17 @ 7:00 p.m.
RSVP: https://act.womensmarch.com/event/oct-17-march/161?source=website&akid=
Women's March is holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.
Join us in Santa Crus as we hold a march as allies to the Women's March to bring attention to this injustice.
____________________________________________________________
SAFETY DURING COVID-19
*Masks & Social Distancing ARE Required*
If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste
CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart
or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications
from COVID-19 illness.
CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
____________________________________________________________
