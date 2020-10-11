top
East Bay | Government & Elections
Brentwood: Women's March Sign Holding Against the Trump Agenda
Date Saturday October 17
Time 2:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March
Location Details
Brentwood City Park, 710 Second Street (corner of 2nd St. and Oak Street), Brentwood, CA 94513

NOTE: Masks and Social Distancing
Saturday, October 17 @ 2:00 p.m.

RSVP: https://act.womensmarch.com/event/oct-17-march/72?source=map&akid=

Women's March is holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.

In lieu of marching in the Women's March on October 17, 2020, Brentwood residents are invited to participate in a physically distanced sign-holding event at Brentwood City Park
to voice our opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsberg's seat.

Bring your own sign and join us!

Masks are required.
SAFETY DURING COVID-19

*Masks & Social Distancing ARE Required*

If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:
--Fever
--Shortness of breath
--Cough
--Headache
--Loss of smell or taste

CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart
or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications
from COVID-19 illness.

CDC COVID-19 link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV/index.html
For more event information: https://womensmarch.com/

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 11th, 2020 9:56 AM
