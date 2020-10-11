



RSVP:



Women's March is holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.



In lieu of marching in the Women's March on October 17, 2020, Brentwood residents are invited to participate in a physically distanced sign-holding event at Brentwood City Park

to voice our opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill Ruth Bader Ginsberg's seat.



Bring your own sign and join us!



Masks are required.

____________________________________________________________



SAFETY DURING COVID-19



*Masks & Social Distancing ARE Required*



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart

or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications

from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

