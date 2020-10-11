



RSVP:



Women's March is holding socially distant actions across the country to send an unmistakable message about the fierce opposition to Trump and his agenda, including his attempt to fill

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat.



Join us in Alameda to send an unmistakable message that we will not allow Trump and the GOP to endanger our lives any longer. This is our best shot to stop Trump and Mitch McConnell from stealing another Supreme Court seat.



We must give it everything we have!



____________________________________________________________



SAFETY DURING COVID-19



*Masks & Social Distancing ARE Required*



If you have the following symptoms, please DO NOT participate in person. Even if you test negative for COVID-19 but have these symptoms, please refrain from in-person actions:

--Fever

--Shortness of breath

--Cough

--Headache

--Loss of smell or taste



CDC: Older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart

or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing serious complications

from COVID-19 illness.



CDC COVID-19 link:

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 11th, 2020 9:48 AM