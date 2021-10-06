From the Open-Publishing Calendar
In Lamorinda Demonstrators Say "Texas Women Need Ruth"
The moniker Lamorinda is used to describe the area in Contra Costa County that consists of three cities, Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda. On October 2, the tri-city region joined more than a dozen other SF Bay Area cities in demonstrating for Reproductive Justice.
Photos by David Rowland, probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographer
RBG is not forgotten in the Lamorinda.
