In Lamorinda Demonstrators Say "Texas Women Need Ruth" by R.Robertson

Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 10:21 PM

The moniker Lamorinda is used to describe the area in Contra Costa County that consists of three cities, Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda. On October 2, the tri-city region joined more than a dozen other SF Bay Area cities in demonstrating for Reproductive Justice.

Photos by David Rowland, probonophoto.org

Please credit the photographer



RBG is not forgotten in the Lamorinda.