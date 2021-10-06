top
Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn
In Lamorinda Demonstrators Say "Texas Women Need Ruth"
by R.Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 10:21 PM
The moniker Lamorinda is used to describe the area in Contra Costa County that consists of three cities, Lafayette, Moraga and Orinda. On October 2, the tri-city region joined more than a dozen other SF Bay Area cities in demonstrating for Reproductive Justice.
sm_lamruthcstume.jpg
original image (3933x3177)
Photos by David Rowland, probonophoto.org
Please credit the photographer

RBG is not forgotten in the Lamorinda.
§megaphone came in handy
by R.Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 10:21 PM
sm_lammegaphone.jpg
original image (3363x4943)
§addressing the crowd
by R.Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 10:21 PM
sm_lamprettydress.jpg
original image (4077x3403)
§passing city hall
by R.Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 10:21 PM
sm_lamcityhall.jpg
original image (5625x3743)
§the crowd
by R.Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 10:21 PM
sm_lamcrowd.jpg
original image (6047x4023)
§Texas women need Ruth
by R.Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 10:21 PM
sm_lamtexaswomen.jpg
original image (4054x3808)
§T-shirt: Brazilian Leader Out!
by R.Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 10:21 PM
sm_lamfilip.jpg
original image (5432x3901)
§passing marquee
by R.Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 10:21 PM
sm_lammarquis.jpg
original image (6047x4023)
§hats
by R.Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 10:21 PM
sm_lamhats.jpg
original image (3919x2420)
§trees
by R.Robertson
Wednesday Oct 6th, 2021 10:21 PM
sm_lampasstrees.jpg
original image (4763x3459)
