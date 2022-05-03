



When: Saturday, May 14, 2022 @ 1 PM



Where: Mission and 24th St., San Francisco 94110



More info & RSVP:





We Refuse To Let the Supreme Court Take Away the Right to Abortion!



Abortion On Demand and Without Apology!



The end of Roe v. Wade would be one of the most significant reversals of a fundamental human and civil right in this country’s history.



If you care about women and girls… if you refuse to inherit, or pass on, a world that is hurtling backwards. Get organized and connect with us. Spread the word to friends, family, and other networks.



NOW is the time to rise up, together, as if our lives depend upon it—for, in fact, they do.



This action is part of a nationwide day of protest, including in Honolulu, Boston, Austin, NYC, Seattle, Chicago. For the full list go to:





READ: A Letter to All People of Conscience by RiseUp4AbortionRights



An Open Letter and Call for Unified Action to Stop The Supreme Court from Taking Away the Constitutional Right to Abortion



