Berkeley Rages as Reproductive Rights Under Attack
"Back alley abortions" was a term used to describe illegal abortion before the passage of Roe v. Wade in 1973. Demonstrators on May 8 carried a variety of placards including some that said "Books not Back Alleys".
Stills and 1 min video by Lis Cox.
Young people aligned with older women who fought for abortion rights before 1973.
