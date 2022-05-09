top
East Bay
East Bay
Berkeley Rages as Reproductive Rights Under Attack
by Procession of Protesters Winds through Bay Area Book Festival
Monday May 9th, 2022 3:15 AM
"Back alley abortions" was a term used to describe illegal abortion before the passage of Roe v. Wade in 1973. Demonstrators on May 8 carried a variety of placards including some that said "Books not Back Alleys".
Stills and 1 min video by Lis Cox.
Young people aligned with older women who fought for abortion rights before 1973.
by Shout it Out!
Monday May 9th, 2022 3:15 AM
§Short video of a few of the speakers
by Shout it Out!
Monday May 9th, 2022 3:15 AM
§Books Not Back Alleys Placard
by Shout it Out!
Monday May 9th, 2022 3:15 AM
§Shout Your Abortion
by Shout it Out!
Monday May 9th, 2022 3:15 AM
sm_screen_shot_2022-05-09_at_3.08.01_am.jpg
original image (2014x1422)
