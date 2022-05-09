Berkeley Rages as Reproductive Rights Under Attack by Procession of Protesters Winds through Bay Area Book Festival



"Back alley abortions" was a term used to describe illegal abortion before the passage of Roe v. Wade in 1973. Demonstrators on May 8 carried a variety of placards including some that said "Books not Back Alleys".

Stills and 1 min video by Lis Cox.

Young people aligned with older women who fought for abortion rights before 1973.