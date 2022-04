Many organizations in spirited march through Berkely in follow up to March 8 action

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

As part of the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice, several groups gathered in UC Berkeley Sproul Plaze for a rally and march through Berkeley on Saturday, April 9th.There were speeches and music. A visiting Irish mother told of the trauma that she had to go through in Ireland to obtain a medically required abortion in spite of that country's very slightly liberalized laws.The crowd heard about women in the U.S. who now stand accused of murder because they wanted to end their pregnancies in Fascist controlled states and about the Supreme Court about to make abortion illegal again.Wearing the movement color, green, marchers held "mini" rallies in the courtyards of several UC dormitories where shouted slogans included "keep your rosaries off my ovaries" and "its not a baby till it comes out, that's what birthdays are all about." They asked students to join them.Groups included the Bay Area Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Coalition, Revcom US, the Freedom Socialist Party, UUSF' Women's Rights Group and of course, the Raging Grannies.They held a "die in" in downtown Berkely and then returned to Sproul Plaza.See all high resolution photos here