From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Womyn
Women and Their Allies March For Reproductive Rights - Again
Many organizations in spirited march through Berkely in follow up to March 8 action
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoAs part of the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice, several groups gathered in UC Berkeley Sproul Plaze for a rally and march through Berkeley on Saturday, April 9th.
There were speeches and music. A visiting Irish mother told of the trauma that she had to go through in Ireland to obtain a medically required abortion in spite of that country's very slightly liberalized laws.
The crowd heard about women in the U.S. who now stand accused of murder because they wanted to end their pregnancies in Fascist controlled states and about the Supreme Court about to make abortion illegal again.
Wearing the movement color, green, marchers held "mini" rallies in the courtyards of several UC dormitories where shouted slogans included "keep your rosaries off my ovaries" and "its not a baby till it comes out, that's what birthdays are all about." They asked students to join them.
Groups included the Bay Area Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights Coalition, Revcom US, the Freedom Socialist Party, UUSF' Women's Rights Group and of course, the Raging Grannies.
They held a "die in" in downtown Berkely and then returned to Sproul Plaza.
See all high resolution photos here.
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network