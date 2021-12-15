From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Wed Dec 15 2021 (Updated 12/16/21)Demonstrators Target Corporations that Support Abortion Opponents
Protests at Whole Foods and AT&T on Day of Action for Reproductive Justice
As the United States Supreme Court stood poised on December 1 to uphold a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, demonstrators across the US took to the streets in creative protest. A new organization on the reproductive justice movement scene, Strike for Choice, said the date, which coincided with World AIDS Day, "is fitting because we owe so much to the Act Up movement that moved the needle on the government’s attitude towards powerless AIDS patients."
At a demonstration in San Mateo, where women wore green "don't tread on me" uterus emblazoned t-shirts, Whole Foods management called the police as soon as protestors arrived. Palo Alto Whole Foods summoned police to attend to grandmothers in aprons and handmaiden characters in red cloaks. The grocery store chain has headquarters in Texas, yet has not spoken up to support its customers, who are mostly women. Dallas-based AT&T is one of the top donors to the sponsors of Texas' abortion ban, making it another target for protest. In San Francisco, AT&T management summoned police to deal with peaceful "Lady of Liberty" protesters who sported pink robes and wielded torches created from cardboard.
Also, on December 1, speakers at after-dark rallies in San Jose and San Francisco called for bodily autonomy and the freedom to choose when and if to procreate. Mobilization for Reproductive Justice—SF Chapter organized an afternoon speakout at the original Federal Courthouse in San Francisco. At that event, activists cheered and applauded calls to action for January 22, 2020, a day that will mark the 49th anniversary of landmark decision Roe v. Wade.
San Francisco: San Francisco Says Protect Roe | Mobilizing for Bodily Autonomy | Rally for Reproductive Justice at the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco | Strike for Choice! (Oakland & SF) | SF Rally for Reproductive Justice on the Steps of the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco | SF Defend Roe v. Wade! National day of action
San Jose: We Won't Go Back, We Will Fight Back! | San Jose: Defend Roe v. Wade! National day of action
Palo Alto & San Mateo: Whole Foods Takes a Hit from Demonstrators | Strike for Choice in Palo Alto — We Don't Talk to Police | Palo Alto Demonstrate at Whole Foods for Reproductive Justice!
Related Features: Bay Area Rejects Texas Anti-Abortion Law | Bay Area Marches to Protect Women's Rights | Fourth Annual Women's March in Cities Across the Country
At a demonstration in San Mateo, where women wore green "don't tread on me" uterus emblazoned t-shirts, Whole Foods management called the police as soon as protestors arrived. Palo Alto Whole Foods summoned police to attend to grandmothers in aprons and handmaiden characters in red cloaks. The grocery store chain has headquarters in Texas, yet has not spoken up to support its customers, who are mostly women. Dallas-based AT&T is one of the top donors to the sponsors of Texas' abortion ban, making it another target for protest. In San Francisco, AT&T management summoned police to deal with peaceful "Lady of Liberty" protesters who sported pink robes and wielded torches created from cardboard.
Also, on December 1, speakers at after-dark rallies in San Jose and San Francisco called for bodily autonomy and the freedom to choose when and if to procreate. Mobilization for Reproductive Justice—SF Chapter organized an afternoon speakout at the original Federal Courthouse in San Francisco. At that event, activists cheered and applauded calls to action for January 22, 2020, a day that will mark the 49th anniversary of landmark decision Roe v. Wade.
San Francisco: San Francisco Says Protect Roe | Mobilizing for Bodily Autonomy | Rally for Reproductive Justice at the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco | Strike for Choice! (Oakland & SF) | SF Rally for Reproductive Justice on the Steps of the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco | SF Defend Roe v. Wade! National day of action
San Jose: We Won't Go Back, We Will Fight Back! | San Jose: Defend Roe v. Wade! National day of action
Palo Alto & San Mateo: Whole Foods Takes a Hit from Demonstrators | Strike for Choice in Palo Alto — We Don't Talk to Police | Palo Alto Demonstrate at Whole Foods for Reproductive Justice!
Related Features: Bay Area Rejects Texas Anti-Abortion Law | Bay Area Marches to Protect Women's Rights | Fourth Annual Women's March in Cities Across the Country
2021-12-15 Protests at Whole Foods and AT&T on Day of Action for Reproductive Justice Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | San Francisco | South Bay | Peninsula | U.S. | Government & Elections2021-12-13 Human Rights Abuses from Yemen to Sausalito Called Out at SF Federal Building Front Page | Police State & Prisons | Womyn | Media Activism & Independent Media | San Francisco | North Bay / Marin | California | U.S. | International | Government & Elections | Palestine2021-11-03 March and Rally for Medicare for All in San Francisco Demands Pelosi Take Action Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | San Francisco | Government & Elections2021-10-21 Demonstrators at Facebook CEO’s Palo Alto Home Demand Zuckerberg Be Removed Front Page | Media Activism & Independent Media | Peninsula | California | U.S.2021-09-27 Dozens of Pro-Choice Protests Hit Northern California, Along with Nationwide Actions Front Page | Womyn | Central Valley | San Francisco | South Bay | East Bay | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | California | Government & Elections | Santa Cruz Indymedia2021-09-20 Climate Protest Signs and Street Theater Shut Down San Francisco's Montgomery Street Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco2021-08-17 Activists Set Up Tents and Demonstrate for Alternatives to Being on the Streets Front Page | Health, Housing & Public Services | Central Valley | Government & Elections2021-08-17 15,910 Square Miles of Critical Habitat Added to Existing Salish Sea Protections Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | San Francisco | Peninsula | North Bay / Marin | North Coast | California | U.S. | Animal Liberation | Santa Cruz Indymedia2021-08-17 Yemeni Community Holds Memorial for Children Killed in US-Saudi Bombing in 2018 Front Page | Anti-War | San Francisco | U.S. | International2021-07-28 Construction of Tar Sands Oil Pipeline Violates Treaty Rights of Minnesota Tribes Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | Racial Justice | San Francisco | California | U.S. | Santa Cruz Indymedia2021-07-27 Report Finds CA Oil Emits More Carbon Dioxide Than Global Supply Refined in State Front Page | Environment & Forest Defense | California
Related Categories: Peninsula | San Francisco | South Bay | U.S. | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn | Front Page
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network