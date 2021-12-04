top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
SF Rally: Mobilizing for Bodily Autonomy
by R.R.
Saturday Dec 4th, 2021 3:55 AM
On December 1 members of the San Francisco chapter of National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice and allies spoke out to oppose draconian moves threatening people's right to bodily autonomy.
sm_dec1tsmobilizationmember_1_1.jpg
original image (3150x2127)
Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.

The venue: The Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, San Francisco .

December 1st, the day of a rally spearheaded by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice, was chosen to align with this moment in history as the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case aimed at overthrowing the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the land.

With banners, signs, speeches, and chants, activists added their own “testimony” to that being heard in Washington, D.C.

Going beyond the right to abortion, speakers called for the end of forced sterilization, forced assimilation and child welfare abuses. Their demands included the enactment of universal healthcare and an end to medical and environmental racism. Saying that the needs of marginalized groups are often overlooked, they called for the defense of queer and trans families and sexual self-determination for people with disabilities. The National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice also insists that the U.S. must uphold social progress with expanded voting rights and strong unions.

https://www.reprojusticenow.org/
§Members of the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice Wore Green
by R.R.
Saturday Dec 4th, 2021 3:55 AM
sm_dec1tsnancykplus.jpg
original image (2604x3000)
the color green was chosen to show solidarity with feminists in Latin America
§Sandra MacKay of National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice
by R.R.
Saturday Dec 4th, 2021 3:55 AM
sm_dec1tssandramackay.jpeg
original image (3000x2125)
§Green hair in solidarity
by R.R.
Saturday Dec 4th, 2021 3:55 AM
sm_dec1tsgirlsgreenhair.jpg
original image (2700x2739)
§Another member of the National Mobilization
by R.R.
Saturday Dec 4th, 2021 3:55 AM
sm_dec1tstye-leigh.jpg
original image (3150x2100)
Tye-Leigh Evans spoke
§This guy reminded people who identify as men...
by R.R.
Saturday Dec 4th, 2021 3:55 AM
sm_dec1tsguyspeaker.jpg
original image (3150x2131)
"Men, they are coming for you too!'
§Young and ready
by R.R.
Saturday Dec 4th, 2021 3:55 AM
sm_dec1tsmembermobiliza.jpg
original image (3150x2102)
Another member of the National Mobilization
§CodePink member remembers
by R.R.
Saturday Dec 4th, 2021 3:55 AM
sm_dec1rwcodepinkt.jpg
original image (2702x3000)
Old enough to remember the Win of the generation that fought for the passage of Roe v. Wade
§Christine Browning of National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice
by R.R.
Saturday Dec 4th, 2021 3:55 AM
sm_dec1tschristineb.jpg
original image (3003x2100)
§Blue eyebrows
by R.R.
Saturday Dec 4th, 2021 3:55 AM
sm_dec1tsblueeyebrows.jpg
original image (2700x2702)
§Calling for bodily autonomy with placards
by R.R.
Saturday Dec 4th, 2021 3:55 AM
sm_dec1rwplacardshold.jpg
original image (3000x2400)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 332.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code