SF Rally: Mobilizing for Bodily Autonomy by R.R.

Saturday Dec 4th, 2021 3:55 AM

On December 1 members of the San Francisco chapter of National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice and allies spoke out to oppose draconian moves threatening people's right to bodily autonomy.

Photos by Terry Scussel, ProBonoPhoto.org. Please credit the photographer.



The venue: The Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, San Francisco .



December 1st, the day of a rally spearheaded by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice, was chosen to align with this moment in history as the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a case aimed at overthrowing the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the land.



With banners, signs, speeches, and chants, activists added their own “testimony” to that being heard in Washington, D.C.



Going beyond the right to abortion, speakers called for the end of forced sterilization, forced assimilation and child welfare abuses. Their demands included the enactment of universal healthcare and an end to medical and environmental racism. Saying that the needs of marginalized groups are often overlooked, they called for the defense of queer and trans families and sexual self-determination for people with disabilities. The National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice also insists that the U.S. must uphold social progress with expanded voting rights and strong unions.



