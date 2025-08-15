From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Fri Aug 8 2025 (Updated 08/15/25)Boston Consultancy Group Exposed as Accomplice in Genocide
Noise Demonstrations Target BCG for Role in Deadly "Gaza Humanitarian Foundation"
On July 30, San Francisco's Two Embarcadero Center building reverberated with the din of clanging pots and pans as protesters marched through the halls of the bottom floor and called out the Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) for its complicity in the Palestinian genocide. They drew an image of a starving child and "bloody" hand prints on the ground in front of the building, driving home the point. A return demonstration at BCG was held on August 9.
The U.S. backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) has been organizing aid distribution sites in Gaza, which activists have described as "concentration traps" that "lure starving Palestinians to their death" because hundreds of Gazans been shot while waiting in line for packages distributed by the GHF. The Boston Consultancy Group is the contracted designer of these sites for GHF. BCG has since distanced itself from the project, claiming that it was a rogue operation, but reporting in the Financial Times confirms the firm was involved from October 2024 to May 2025 with internal funding, Tel-Aviv based teams, and multiple project codes. Their plan imagined Gaza as a post war investment zone emptied of Palestinians.
PYM Bay Area writes: GHF must be dismantled as an instrument of genocide. BCG must take full accountability and take a principled stand against genocide. We will not be silent! Palestinians in Gaza are starving for one reason and one reason alone: Israel’s siege, backed fully by the U.S. and imperialist allies. We DEMAND the entry of all aid and not arms, and a full end to the siege on Gaza NOW!
