Palestine
Palestine
Palestine
View events for the week of 7/30/2025
Bay Area Noise Demo: Stop Starving Gaza Now!

BCG Office, 2 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
Date:
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Time:
4:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area PYM
Location Details:
BCG Office, 2 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
BAY AREA NOISE DEMO: STOP STARVING GAZA NOW! CONFRONT THE BCG: CONSULTANTS TO GENOCIDE!

🗓️Wednesday July 30 at 4PM
📍 BCG Office, 2 Embarcadero Center, SF
🍳Bring your pots, pans, and noisemakers!

The US-Zionist entity has fabricated the famine and mass starvation of the Palestinian people in Gaza. The death-toll is rising sharply; at least 127 people have died from malnutrition-related causes as of July 27, including 85 children. As if this was not enough, the IOF & US forces continue to open-fire on hungry Palestinians waiting corralled into cages waiting for food aid. On Monday alone, the IOF murdered at least 40 Palestinians & wounded many others with live ammunition as they waited hungrily to bring food home to their families.

THE TIME TO ACT IS NOW!

Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) and the Gaza “Humanitarian” Foundation (GHF) have the blood of starving Palestinians on their hands!

The US-backed so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation” has been organizing these “aid distribution sites” — more accurately described as concentration traps to lure starving Palestinians to their death — all while making a profit. The Boston Consultancy Group (BCG) is an accomplice in genocide as the contracted designer of these “aid sites” for GHF. The firm has since distanced itself from the project, claiming that this was a rogue operation. But reporting in the Financial Times confirms the firm was involved from October 2024 to May 2025 with internal funding, Tel-Aviv based teams, and multiple project codes. Their plan imagined Gaza as a post war investment zone emptied of Palestinians.

GHF must be dismantled as an instrument of genocide. BCG must take full accountability and take a principled stand against genocide. We will not be silent!

Palestinians in Gaza are starving for one reason and one reason alone: Israel’s siege, backed fully by the U.S. and imperialist allies.

We DEMAND the entry of all aid and not arms, and a full end to the siege on Gaza NOW!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/bayareapym/
