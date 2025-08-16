top
Palestine
Palestine
Palestine International Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

CAIR Comments on UN Report that Israel Slaughtered 1,760 Forcibly-Starved Palestinians Seeking Food

by Council on American-Islamic Relations
Sat, Aug 16, 2025 11:05PM
CAIR Calls UN Report that Israel Slaughtered 1,760 Forcibly-Starved Palestinians Seeking Food ‘Moral Indictment of Western Governments’
CAIR Calls UN Report that Israel Slaughtered 1,760 Forcibly-Starved Palestinians Seeking Food ‘Moral Indictment of Western Governments’
original image (1600x900)
August 15, 2025 - The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today called a new United Nations report that Israel slaughtered at least 1,760 forcibly-starved Palestinians while they desperately sought food in Gaza “a moral indictment of Western governments.”

Israel slaughtered 994 people at the aid concentration sites of the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and 766 were killed along aid convoy routes. Just today, 12 aid seeker were killed while trying to feed their starving families. The UN report comes as Associated Press reports that, due to Israeli actions, Gazans are being forced to drink water that makes them sick.

In a statement, CAIR said:

“This UN report confirms what the world has witnessed for months: Israel has carried out a systematic and U.S.-backed campaign of mass starvation and targeted killings of Palestinians in Gaza, even as they desperately searched for food and water to keep their families alive. The murder of 1,760 forcibly-starved human beings seeking food is a stain on the world’s conscience and a moral indictment of Western governments enabling these atrocities.

Earlier this week, CAIR condemned the “glaring omission” of the Gaza genocide from the U.S. State Department’s latest Country Reports on Human Rights Practices, calling the report’s treatment of Israel deeply inadequate and morally indefensible.

CAIR also condemned Israel’s U.S.-backed “unrelenting slaughter” of forcibly-starved civilians in Gaza after at least 31 people were murdered as they desperately sought food for their starving families.


SEE: UN Says At Least 1,760 Killed While Seeking Aid In Gaza Since Late May – AFP
https://www.barrons.com/news/un-says-at-least-1-760-killed-while-seeking-aid-in-gaza-since-late-may-67fae027


https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-calls-un-report-that-israel-slaughtered-1760-forcibly-starved-palestinians-seeking-food-moral-indictment-of-western-governments/
For more information: https://www.cair.com/
