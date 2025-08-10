Bay Area Rise up for Gaza Targets Consulting Group by Phil Pasquini

“Bay Area Rise up for Gaza” protesters nosily occupied the street outside the office of the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) located in the massive Two Embarcadero Center building. The protest called attention to the global management consulting firm’s complicity in the ongoing Israeli genocide against Gaza...

SAN FRANCISCO (08-10) –



While rallying in the street below, protesters specifically charged BCG with complicity for working with the American non-profit Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) backed by the US and Israeli governments for their aid distribution work since 2024. The GHF food distribution program, labeled an “aid scheme” by activists, has been criticized for the “enormous number of people killed at its aid delivery sites” which the UN has characterized as a “death trap for Palestinians.”



Activists also accused BCG of ethnic cleansing for its “modeling” postwar plans to remove Gazans to Somalia, Somaliland, Egypt, UAE or Jordan for the benefit of Israeli developers who are eying the Strip for “redevelopment.” Middle East Eye reported that when the plan was first reported the company disavowed it saying that “…a partner in charge had been told not to do it.” However, it has also been widely reported that BCG noted in its plan that in the first four years of relocation (Palestinians) the receiving country could realize as much as “$4.7 billion in economic benefits.”



Addressing protesters, one speaker promised they would not remain silent and called for noise from the crowd to expose BCG’s complicity which evoked a loud cry of “SHAME” from those gathered. To date, over the past 600 days 61,000 Gazans have been killed and, according to UNICEF, children there continue to die at “unprecedented rates.



The activists vowed that Palestinians would never accept domination by Israel and pledged to hold all responsible parties accountable, including other companies, BCG, and independent contractors involved in the genocide. “We call the Boston Consulting Group to not only condemn the genocide in Gaza but to publicly call for the Gaza Humanitarian Fund to be defunded and dismantled immediately. We demand that the Boston Consulting Group use its political and financial leverage to demand the immediate and unlimited passage of actual humanitarian aid into Gaza and a permanent end to the siege.” Noting further that BCG is “profiting off the economy of genocide of our people, of our families, or our friends in Gaza.”



They also demanded that the Boston Consulting Group ensure “the safe passage of the freedom flotilla to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.” This in reference to those efforts underway to break the siege on Gaza by the upcoming Global Sumud Flotilla whose dozens of small to medium sized boats carrying humanitarian aid are to be launched from ports across the Mediterranean in September. The flotilla boats are being crewed by ordinary people from 44 countries under the collective motto, “When the World Stays Silent, We Set Sail.” The group’s name, Sumud, is an Arabic word meaning steadfast perseverance.



After chanting “BCG you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide,” another speaker shamed the US for continuing “to pour millions of taxpayer dollars into this war while millions of US citizens are struggling, and millions more will lose access to medical healthcare as a result of Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill.’ This while the Trump administration undertakes the spending of millions of dollars on technology to track and deport immigrants. This is a reminder that the ruling class is willing to brutalize Palestinians abroad and immigrants at home for the profit of corporations. We have made Palestine an issue and we have made it unavoidable everywhere.”



As things wrapped up, red blood colored paper was passed out to the crowd who were encouraged to “crumple it up and throw them at the building” as a symbol of BCG’s complicity and in telling them “We condemn their actions.”



Report and photos by Phil Pasquini



