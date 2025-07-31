top
Palestine San Francisco

Protest at Genocide Enabler BCG

by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
Noisy protest counters BGC's (Boston Consulting Group) pr and calls out Netanyahu's former employer as complicit in genocide. See their pledge to "make the world a better place."
original image (1522x1000)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

(San Francisco, July 30) - Two Embarcadero Plaza reverberated with the din of clanging pots and pans as protesters marched through the halls of the bottom floor and called out BGC's complicity in the Palestinian genocide.

They drew an image of a starving child and "bloody" hand prints on the ground driving home the point.

Protests against this Holocaust of our time have been ongoing in the Bay Area and throughout the world. There are signs that the fury of decent people world-wide is having an effect and that those who reel at the steady stream of horror from Israel's crimes against humanity should persist in their activism.

Yielding to pressure from their populations, France, England, and now Canada have stated their intention to recognize Palestine if Israel does not reverse its recent shredding of a cease-fire agreement.

As of March 2025, 147 out of 193 UN member states, or around 75 per cent have officially recognized Palestinian statehood. In Europe, they include:

Turkey, Serbia, Albania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Hungary, Bulgaria, Poland, Georgia, Montenegro, Iceland, Sweden, Holy See, Spain, Norway, Ireland, Slovenia.

Why France, England, and Canada should base their recognition of a state on the actions of another country, and not on a perception of that state's national legitimacy, remains a mystery.

However, based on this same logic, Israel's behavior, it would be consistent for France, England, and Canada to end their recognition of Israel. In view of Trump's behavior, they might throw in the U.S. as well.

While none of this puts a shred of food into the mouth of a starving Palestinian child, the detection of what could be a hint of human decency in the likes of Majorie Taylor Green who actually used the word "genocide" could, as in the search for gravitational waves, perhaps yield some future result.

See all high resolution photos here.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_02-21125-z8b_6942_1.jpg
original image (1240x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_03-21125-z8b_6948_1.jpg
original image (1368x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_04-21125-z8a_9583_1.jpg
original image (1253x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_05-21125-z8b_6986_1.jpg
original image (1464x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_06-21125-z8a_9649_1.jpg
original image (1524x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_07-21125-z8b_7022_1.jpg
original image (1475x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_08-21125-z8a_9656_1.jpg
original image (1354x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_09-21125-z8a_9667_1.jpg
original image (1319x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_10-21125-z8b_7040_1.jpg
original image (1466x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_11-21125-z8b_7049_1.jpg
original image (1000x1037)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_12-21125-z8b_7059_1.jpg
original image (1344x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_13-21125-z8b_7071_1.jpg
original image (1507x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_14-z8a_9702_1.jpg
original image (1530x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_15-21125-z8b_7074_1.jpg
original image (1505x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_16-21125-z8a_9710_1.jpg
original image (1388x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_17-21125-z8b_7083_1.jpg
original image (1543x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_18-21125-z8b_7090_1.jpg
original image (1221x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_19-21125-z8a_9736_1.jpg
original image (1476x1000)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thu, Jul 31, 2025 4:35PM
sm_20-21125-z8a_9755_1.jpg
original image (1500x1000)
