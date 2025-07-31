From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Protest at Genocide Enabler BCG
Noisy protest counters BGC's (Boston Consulting Group) pr and calls out Netanyahu's former employer as complicit in genocide. See their pledge to "make the world a better place."
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo(San Francisco, July 30) - Two Embarcadero Plaza reverberated with the din of clanging pots and pans as protesters marched through the halls of the bottom floor and called out BGC's complicity in the Palestinian genocide.
They drew an image of a starving child and "bloody" hand prints on the ground driving home the point.
Protests against this Holocaust of our time have been ongoing in the Bay Area and throughout the world. There are signs that the fury of decent people world-wide is having an effect and that those who reel at the steady stream of horror from Israel's crimes against humanity should persist in their activism.
Yielding to pressure from their populations, France, England, and now Canada have stated their intention to recognize Palestine if Israel does not reverse its recent shredding of a cease-fire agreement.
As of March 2025, 147 out of 193 UN member states, or around 75 per cent have officially recognized Palestinian statehood. In Europe, they include:
Turkey, Serbia, Albania, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Hungary, Bulgaria, Poland, Georgia, Montenegro, Iceland, Sweden, Holy See, Spain, Norway, Ireland, Slovenia.
Why France, England, and Canada should base their recognition of a state on the actions of another country, and not on a perception of that state's national legitimacy, remains a mystery.
However, based on this same logic, Israel's behavior, it would be consistent for France, England, and Canada to end their recognition of Israel. In view of Trump's behavior, they might throw in the U.S. as well.
While none of this puts a shred of food into the mouth of a starving Palestinian child, the detection of what could be a hint of human decency in the likes of Majorie Taylor Green who actually used the word "genocide" could, as in the search for gravitational waves, perhaps yield some future result.
