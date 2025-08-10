top
Palestine
Palestine
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Features
Home
About
Contact
Subscribe
Calendar
Publish
Donate
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Palestine International U.S. Anti-War Health, Housing & Public Services

UN Experts Demand 'Immediate Dismantling' of US-Backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

by Jake Johnson
Sun, Aug 10, 2025 12:01AM
"We are leaving a state accused of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in charge of feeding the population affected by the genocide without oversight and with impunity," said dozens of United Nations special rapporteurs.
August 6, 2025 - A group of United Nations experts on Tuesday called for the abolition of the U.S.- and Israel-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, calling it "an utterly disturbing example" of how aid efforts can be hijacked for military purposes in violation of international law—and with horrific consequences for civilians.

The special rapporteurs demanded the "immediate dismantling" of GHF, which began operating in late May as Israeli forces obstructed U.N. agencies and other organizations attempting to deliver lifesaving food and other necessities to desperate Palestinians. The Trump administration awarded GHF $30 million in June—a sum that the Israeli government has reportedly agreed to match.

"The entanglement of Israeli intelligence, U.S. contractors, and ambiguous non-governmental entities underlines the urgent need for robust international oversight and action under U.N. auspices," the experts said in a joint statement signed by U.N. special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese, special rapporteur on the right to food Michael Fakhri, and dozens of others.

"In this case, we are leaving a state accused of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity in charge of feeding the population affected by the genocide without oversight and with impunity. This overt hypocrisy is disturbing," they continued. "The credibility and effectiveness of humanitarian assistance must be restored by dismantling the GHF, holding it and its executives accountable, and allowing experienced and humanitarian actors from the U.N. and civil society alike to take back the reins of managing and distributing lifesaving aid."

Since late May, Israeli forces have killed more than 850 people near GHF sites, and human rights organizations have accused GHF of both complicity and direct participation in war crimes against Palestinians in Gaza. The GHF system, operated in coordination with the Israeli military, is managed by Safe Reach Solutions and UG Solutions, private U.S. subcontracted firms.

"U.S.-backed Israeli forces and private contractors have put in place a flawed, militarized aid distribution system that has turned aid distributions into regular bloodbaths," Belkis Wille, associate crisis and conflict director at Human Rights Watch, said last week.

The U.N. experts' call for the disbanding of GHF came as U.N. aid agencies separately warned that most of its international NGO partners could be "deregistered" next month under an Israeli government policy that took effect in March, "forcing them to withdraw all international staff and preventing them from providing critical, life-saving humanitarian assistance to Palestinians" as starvation spreads across the enclave.

"Unless urgent action is taken, humanitarian organizations warn that most international NGO partners could be de-registered by 9 September or sooner," the Humanitarian Country Team of the Occupied Palestinian Territory said in a statement Wednesday. "Impeding NGOs from participating in the collective humanitarian response violates Israel's obligations under international humanitarian law and comes at a time when we are receiving daily reports of death by starvation as Gaza faces famine conditions."


Jake Johnson is a senior editor and staff writer for Common Dreams.
For more information: https://www.commondreams.org/news/un-exper...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

$240.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2025 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code