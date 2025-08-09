From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Bay Area: Rise Up for Gaza
Date:
Saturday, August 09, 2025
Time:
5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type:
Protest
Organizer/Author:
Bay Area PYM
Location Details:
BCG Office, 2 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco
🚨BAY AREA - RISE UP FOR GAZA🚨
🗓️Saturday, August 9 at 5PM
📍SF BCG Office: 2 Embarcadero Center, SF
Join us in the streets on Saturday to demand that aid be let into Gaza immediately, the siege on the Strip be lifted immediately, and complicity actors like the BCG are held accountable for their role in the GHF aid scheme.
We reject the Israeli occupation of Gaza: We will not let Gaza stand alone - in SF and cities around the world, we are rising up for Palestine and for a world without Zionism and imperialism.
SEE YOU IN THE STREETS!
For more information: https://www.instagram.com/bayareapym/
Added to the calendar on Thu, Aug 7, 2025 1:22PM
