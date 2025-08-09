Bay Area: Rise Up for Gaza

Date:

Saturday, August 09, 2025

Time:

5:00 PM - 5:00 PM

Event Type:

Protest

Organizer/Author:

Bay Area PYM

Location Details:

BCG Office, 2 Embarcadero Center, San Francisco

🚨BAY AREA - RISE UP FOR GAZA🚨



🗓️Saturday, August 9 at 5PM

📍SF BCG Office: 2 Embarcadero Center, SF



Join us in the streets on Saturday to demand that aid be let into Gaza immediately, the siege on the Strip be lifted immediately, and complicity actors like the BCG are held accountable for their role in the GHF aid scheme.



We reject the Israeli occupation of Gaza: We will not let Gaza stand alone - in SF and cities around the world, we are rising up for Palestine and for a world without Zionism and imperialism.



SEE YOU IN THE STREETS!