Kathy Jennings urged to enforce law, move to revoke GHF’s charter; 1,400 Palestinians killed seeking aid since GHF began operating

August 13, 2025, New York – The Center for Constitutional Rights today called on Kathy Jennings, the Delaware Attorney General, to respond to its demand that she investigate the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and seek to revoke its charter. In a detailed letter to the AG last week, the organization said Jennings has an obligation to sue to revoke GHF’s corporate charter on grounds that the ostensible charity is complicit in war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. To date, Attorney General Jennings has neither responded to the Center for Constitutional Rights nor publicly addressed the serious claims raised against the Delaware-registered entity.The Center for Constitutional Rights letter follows similar demands by local activists, including Delawareans for Palestinian Human Rights (DelPHR), who, on August 5, delivered a letter to Attorney General Jennings signed by hundreds of Delawareans demanding she use her power to dissolve GHF.The Center for Constitutional Rights letter lays out the facts and explains, “GHF woefully fails to adhere to fundamental humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality, and independence and has proven to be an opportunistic and obsequious entity masquerading as a humanitarian organization.”From the beginning of its genocidal assault on Gaza 22 months ago, the Israeli government has deprived millions of Palestinians of food and other necessities. Amid the mass starvation that it has created, Israel has sidelined the United Nations’ neutral, internationally recognized aid delivery system in favor of the militarized, contractor-backed GHF, a new and largely opaque entity registered as a charitable nonprofit in Delaware. Since the start of its operations in late May, at least 1,400 Palestinians have died seeking aid, with at least 859 killed at or near GHF sites, which it operates in close coordination with the Israeli government and U.S. private military contractors.It is against this backdrop that Trump’s State Department approved a $30 million United States Agency for International Development (USAID) grant for GHF. In so doing, the State Department exempted it from the audit usually required for new USAID grantees. It also waived mandatory counter-terrorism and anti-fraud safeguards and overrode vetting mechanisms, including 58 internal objections to GHF’s application. The Center for Constitutional Rights has submitted a FOIA request seeking information on the administration’s funding of the GHF.The letter to Jennings opens a new front in the effort to hold GHF accountable. The Center for Constiutional Rights letter provides extensive evidence that, far from alleviating suffering in Gaza, GHF is contributing to the forced displacement, illegal killing, and genocide of Palestinians, while serving as a fig leaf for Israel’s continued denial of access to food and water. Given this, Jennings has not only the authority, but the obligation to investigate GHF to determine if it abused its charter by engaging in unlawful activity. She may then file suit with the Court of Chancery, which has the authority to revoke GHF’s charter.“Attorney General Jennings has the power to significantly change the course of history and save lives by taking action to dissolve GHF,” said Adina Marx-Arpadi, a Justice Fellow and attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights. “We call on her to use her power to stop this dangerous entity that is masquerading as a charitable organization while furthering death and violence in Gaza, and to do so without delay.”The letter points out that Jennings has previously exercised such authority: for example, in 2019, she sought to dissolve several limited liability companies affiliated with Paul Manafort and Richard Gates after they pleaded guilty to money laundering and other crimes.The Center for Constitutional Rights works with communities under threat to fight for justice and liberation through litigation, advocacy, and strategic communications. Since 1966, the Center for Constitutional Rights has taken on oppressive systems of power, including structural racism, gender oppression, economic inequity, and governmental overreach. Learn more at ccrjustice.org.