We Won't Go Back, We Will FIGHT Back!
Some of the protests held in the Bay Area on December 1 for reproductive justice went into the night. The one in San Jose was sponsored by the Party for Socialism and Liberation.
Photo credit: @pslbayarea
The city hall in San Jose was a well lit backdrop for an evening protest. One of the speakers said the following:
Keep your politics out of my pussy! Pregnant people should have the right and be empowered to make choices that are right for themselves and their families, not no hooligan politicians in their fugly gray suits.
Roe v. Wade must be protected as it threatens the lives of many who seek a safe abortion. Banning abortion won’t stop abortions from happening, it’s just stops SAFE abortions from happening.
This is why the fight for reproductive justice is more than the right to an abortion: It’s about fighting for basic human rights.
Abortion rights are human rights and we won’t go back. We will fight back!
