Strike for Choice! by Cynthia Papermaster

Wednesday Dec 1st, 2021 9:16 PM

CODEPINK "Lady Liberties" rallied for freedom of choice at AT&T stores in Oakland and San Francisco while the Supreme Court prepares to overturn Roe v. Wade. Videos are 1 min. 24 secs. and 1min. 26 secs.





The Dec. 1, 2021 "Strike for Choice" included actions at hundreds of locations around the country as the Supreme Court took up the case that will overturn Roe v. Wade and open the way for over 20 states to enact abortion bans in the United States. CODEPINK went to AT&T stores in Oakland and San Francisco to call out the company for funding Texas legislators who legislated a strict abortion ban. Women's freedom of choice is being stolen by a theocratic Supreme Court majority who we will hold accountable for the misery, suffering and death that will result from their unconscionable interference with our freedoms. We need to remove Thomas and Cavanaugh from the court, for starters. We ended the day with a great and energetic rally at the Federal Bldg. at 450 Golden Gate. https://strikeforchoice.org www.codepink.org