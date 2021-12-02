top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
Rally for Reproductive Justice at the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM
Supreme Court justices, one an accused harasser, the other an accused rapist, are expected to eviscerate Row v Wade
sm_01-33521-852_4300.jpg
original image (1400x1847)

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Rape is about domination and control. Goons in judicial gowns, installed by a gangster president, are preparing the national rape of the nation's women. On Wednesday, a small band of activists protested.

The thirty or so protesters at San Francisco's Federal Courthouse Building featured a series of powerful speakers, all duly recorded by mainstream media cameras and observed by a circling police helicopter.

The sparsely attended rally was in contrast to the couple of thousand people attending the City's Christmas tree lighting two blocks away, perhaps a reflection of the priorities of San Franciso's supposedly progressive people.

At the rally, organized by the National Mobilization 4 Reproductive Justice, protesters enumerated their demands.
  • Protect & expand Roe v. Wade; safe, legal abortion on demand without apology
  • Repeal the Hyde Amendment
  • Overturn state barriers to reproductive choice
  • Stop forced sterilization
  • No to caged kids, forced assimilation, & child welfare abuses
  • End medical & environmental racism; for universal healthcare
  • Defend queer & trans families
  • Guarantee medically sound sex education & affordable childcare
  • Sexual self-determination for people with disabilities
  • Uphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unions
See all high resolution photos here.

§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Thursday Dec 2nd, 2021 11:59 AM



