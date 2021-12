Supreme Court justices, one an accused harasser, the other an accused rapist, are expected to eviscerate Row v Wade

Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono Photo

Protect & expand Roe v. Wade; safe, legal abortion on demand without apology

Repeal the Hyde Amendment

Overturn state barriers to reproductive choice

Stop forced sterilization

No to caged kids, forced assimilation, & child welfare abuses

End medical & environmental racism; for universal healthcare

Defend queer & trans families

Guarantee medically sound sex education & affordable childcare

Sexual self-determination for people with disabilities

Uphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unions

Rape is about domination and control. Goons in judicial gowns, installed by a gangster president, are preparing the national rape of the nation's women. On Wednesday, a small band of activists protested.The thirty or so protesters at San Francisco's Federal Courthouse Building featured a series of powerful speakers, all duly recorded by mainstream media cameras and observed by a circling police helicopter.The sparsely attended rally was in contrast to the couple of thousand people attending the City's Christmas tree lighting two blocks away, perhaps a reflection of the priorities of San Franciso's supposedly progressive people.At the rally, organized by the National Mobilization 4 Reproductive Justice, protesters enumerated their demands.See all high resolution photos here