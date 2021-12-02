From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally for Reproductive Justice at the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco
Supreme Court justices, one an accused harasser, the other an accused rapist, are expected to eviscerate Row v Wade
Photos: Leon Kunstenaar / Pro Bono PhotoRape is about domination and control. Goons in judicial gowns, installed by a gangster president, are preparing the national rape of the nation's women. On Wednesday, a small band of activists protested.
The thirty or so protesters at San Francisco's Federal Courthouse Building featured a series of powerful speakers, all duly recorded by mainstream media cameras and observed by a circling police helicopter.
The sparsely attended rally was in contrast to the couple of thousand people attending the City's Christmas tree lighting two blocks away, perhaps a reflection of the priorities of San Franciso's supposedly progressive people.
At the rally, organized by the National Mobilization 4 Reproductive Justice, protesters enumerated their demands.
- Protect & expand Roe v. Wade; safe, legal abortion on demand without apology
- Repeal the Hyde Amendment
- Overturn state barriers to reproductive choice
- Stop forced sterilization
- No to caged kids, forced assimilation, & child welfare abuses
- End medical & environmental racism; for universal healthcare
- Defend queer & trans families
- Guarantee medically sound sex education & affordable childcare
- Sexual self-determination for people with disabilities
- Uphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unions
