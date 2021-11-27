top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
Santa Cruz
Santa Cruz
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
View events for the week of 12/ 1/2021
Rally for Reproductive Justice on the Steps of the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday December 01
Time 3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorNational Mobilization 4 Reproductive Justice
Emailreprojustice.sf [at] gmail.com
Location Details
Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse 450 Golden Gate (at Larkin)
Join the rally on the steps of the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco!

Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse 450 Golden Gate (at Larkin)

Wednesday December 1, 3:30pm

This is part of a nationwide action as the Supreme court considers a challenge to Roe v. Wade.

December 1 is the day the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case aimed at overthrowing the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the land.

With banners, signs, speeches, and chants, activists will add their own “testimony” to that being heard in Washington, D.C.

This action is part of a national campaign to "Tell it to the Judges: Uphold and Expand Abortion Rights," an effort led by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice.

WHAT WE STAND FOR:
Protect & expand Roe v. Wade; safe, legal abortion on demand without apology
Repeal the Hyde Amendment
Overturn state barriers to reproductive choice
Stop forced sterilization
No to caged kids, forced assimilation, & child welfare abuses
End medical & environmental racism; for universal healthcare
Defend queer & trans families
Guarantee medically sound sex education & affordable childcare
Sexual self-determination for people with disabilities
Uphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unions

For more information or to get involved contact reprojustice.sf [at] gmail.com

Hosting this event: National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice San Francisco with support and participation of other organizations and individuals.
sm_screen_shot_2021-11-27_at_5.43.14_am.jpg
original image (1916x1032)
Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 27th, 2021 5:49 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

donate now

$ 277.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code