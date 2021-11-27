



Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse 450 Golden Gate (at Larkin)



Wednesday December 1, 3:30pm



This is part of a nationwide action as the Supreme court considers a challenge to Roe v. Wade.



December 1 is the day the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case aimed at overthrowing the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the land.



With banners, signs, speeches, and chants, activists will add their own “testimony” to that being heard in Washington, D.C.



This action is part of a national campaign to "Tell it to the Judges: Uphold and Expand Abortion Rights," an effort led by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice.



WHAT WE STAND FOR:

Protect & expand Roe v. Wade; safe, legal abortion on demand without apology

Repeal the Hyde Amendment

Overturn state barriers to reproductive choice

Stop forced sterilization

No to caged kids, forced assimilation, & child welfare abuses

End medical & environmental racism; for universal healthcare

Defend queer & trans families

Guarantee medically sound sex education & affordable childcare

Sexual self-determination for people with disabilities

Uphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unions



For more information or to get involved contact



Hosting this event: National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice San Francisco with support and participation of other organizations and individuals.

Join the rally on the steps of the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco!Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse 450 Golden Gate (at Larkin)Wednesday December 1, 3:30pmThis is part of a nationwide action as the Supreme court considers a challenge to Roe v. Wade.December 1 is the day the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case aimed at overthrowing the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the land.With banners, signs, speeches, and chants, activists will add their own “testimony” to that being heard in Washington, D.C.This action is part of a national campaign to "Tell it to the Judges: Uphold and Expand Abortion Rights," an effort led by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice.WHAT WE STAND FOR:Protect & expand Roe v. Wade; safe, legal abortion on demand without apologyRepeal the Hyde AmendmentOverturn state barriers to reproductive choiceStop forced sterilizationNo to caged kids, forced assimilation, & child welfare abusesEnd medical & environmental racism; for universal healthcareDefend queer & trans familiesGuarantee medically sound sex education & affordable childcareSexual self-determination for people with disabilitiesUphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unionsFor more information or to get involved contact reprojustice.sf [at] gmail.com Hosting this event: National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice San Francisco with support and participation of other organizations and individuals. Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 27th, 2021 5:49 AM