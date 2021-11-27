Join the rally on the steps of the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco!
Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse 450 Golden Gate (at Larkin)
Wednesday December 1, 3:30pm
This is part of a nationwide action as the Supreme court considers a challenge to Roe v. Wade.
December 1 is the day the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, a case aimed at overthrowing the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion throughout the land.
With banners, signs, speeches, and chants, activists will add their own “testimony” to that being heard in Washington, D.C.
This action is part of a national campaign to "Tell it to the Judges: Uphold and Expand Abortion Rights," an effort led by the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice.
WHAT WE STAND FOR:
Protect & expand Roe v. Wade; safe, legal abortion on demand without apology
Repeal the Hyde Amendment
Overturn state barriers to reproductive choice
Stop forced sterilization
No to caged kids, forced assimilation, & child welfare abuses
End medical & environmental racism; for universal healthcare
Defend queer & trans families
Guarantee medically sound sex education & affordable childcare
Sexual self-determination for people with disabilities
Uphold social progress with expanded voting rights & strong unions
For more information or to get involved contact reprojustice.sf [at] gmail.com
Hosting this event: National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice San Francisco with support and participation of other organizations and individuals.
|Rally for Reproductive Justice on the Steps of the Federal Courthouse in San Francisco
|Import into your personal calendar
