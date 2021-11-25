Abortion rights are under siege by the right wing in this country. The reactionary-stacked Supreme Court is considering multiple cases which threaten Roe v. Wade. On Wednesday, December 1st the U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in a Mississippi case banning abortions after 15 weeks. The decision in this case could spell the end of Roe v. Wade protections by allowing states to defy the federal ruling.
Roe v. Wade was passed due to a massive national movement organized to push for legal rights to bodily autonomy and access to abortion services. We must continue showing up in the streets to defend abortion rights!
We are mobilizing across the country as part of an urgent national call to action to defend the right to abortion! We call on congress to pass the Women’s Health Protection Act and legalize abortion once and for All! End the tug-of-war over fundamental rights!
Sign the petition!
|SF: Defend Roe v. Wade! National day of action
|Date
|Wednesday December 01
|Time
|5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Party for Socialism & Liberation
|Location Details
|Powell & Market St.
|
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 25th, 2021 12:15 PM
