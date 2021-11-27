top
Related Categories: Peninsula | Womyn
View events for the week of 12/ 1/2021
Demonstrate at Whole Foods for Reproductive Justice!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Wednesday December 01
Time 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRaging Grannies
Emailinfo [at] raginggrannies.com
Location Details
Whole Foods 774 Emerson St. Palo Alto, CA
In Palo Alto, demonstrators will demand that Whole Foods, which has its headquarters in the state of Texas, speak up against recent legislation enacted that essentially eliminates abortion rights in that state.

The Raging Grannies, most of whom are in their 70's and 80's, will sing songs they wrote for the occasion and carry signs including, "Whole Foods: Support the Women Who Support You" and "We Spend Money with You, Do You Stand with Us?"

Part of a national day of action to demand Reproductive Justice Now!

Everyone welcome to join. Bring signs if you can. See two ideas for signs in photos below. We will have a banner and a few signs to share. Come as you are! Grannies will be in costume, see photo.
wfprotestsign1.jpg
For more event information: https://raginggrannies.com

Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 27th, 2021 6:35 AM
§sample sign
by Raging Grannies
Saturday Nov 27th, 2021 6:35 AM
wfsign3.jpg
https://raginggrannies.com
§Grannies in aprons
by Raging Grannies
Saturday Nov 27th, 2021 6:35 AM
sm_screen_shot_2021-11-27_at_5.57.23_am.jpg
original image (1060x978)
Our signature look. Everyone welcome to join! Photo is cropped from photo by Wesley Chang, Probonophoto.org.
https://raginggrannies.com
