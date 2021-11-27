In Palo Alto, demonstrators will demand that Whole Foods, which has its headquarters in the state of Texas, speak up against recent legislation enacted that essentially eliminates abortion rights in that state.
The Raging Grannies, most of whom are in their 70's and 80's, will sing songs they wrote for the occasion and carry signs including, "Whole Foods: Support the Women Who Support You" and "We Spend Money with You, Do You Stand with Us?"
Part of a national day of action to demand Reproductive Justice Now!
Everyone welcome to join. Bring signs if you can. See two ideas for signs in photos below. We will have a banner and a few signs to share. Come as you are! Grannies will be in costume, see photo.
|Demonstrate at Whole Foods for Reproductive Justice!
|Date
|Wednesday December 01
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Raging Grannies
|info [at] raginggrannies.com
|Location Details
|Whole Foods 774 Emerson St. Palo Alto, CA
|
For more event information: https://raginggrannies.com
Added to the calendar on Saturday Nov 27th, 2021 6:35 AM
