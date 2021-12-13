top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Womyn
San Francisco Says Protect Roe
by Day and Night Protests on Day of Action
Monday Dec 13th, 2021 5:58 PM
Strike for Choice initiated December 1 as a day of national action to protect Roe v. Wade and the city of San Francisco stepped up to the task. At 3:30pm Mobilization for Reproductive Justice held a rally at the Federal Courthouse. Later, as it grew dark outside, a different organization held a rally at Powell and Market.
sm_screen_shot_2021-12-13_at_5.45.54_pm.jpg
original image (1238x926)
Photos: @pslbayarea

Members of the PSL held a public speakout on the evening of December 1st in San Francisco to defend Roe v. Wade.
They wrote:
"As revolutionary socialists and feminists, we must prepare for the long uphill battle in defense of reproductive rights. Abortion is health care and health care is a human right. The Supreme Court—unelected, unaccountable, and untethered to the realities of life for working-class people in this country—is an entirely illegitimate institution.

The ruling of Roe v. Wade was a right won by a militant women’s movement, and every day since, right-wing politicians have striven to dismantle this hard-won right. We can and must build a mass grassroots campaign that mounts pressures on the government to legalize and expand abortion access once and for all."
https://www.strikeforchoice.org
§Market St. at Powell
by Day and Night Protests on Day of Action
Monday Dec 13th, 2021 5:58 PM
sm_screen_shot_2021-12-13_at_5.46.17_pm.jpg
original image (1196x1076)
https://www.strikeforchoice.org
§Long shot
by Day and Night Protests on Day of Action
Monday Dec 13th, 2021 5:58 PM
sm_screen_shot_2021-12-13_at_5.45.08_pm.jpg
original image (1226x882)
https://www.strikeforchoice.org
§Light in the night
by Day and Night Protests on Day of Action
Monday Dec 13th, 2021 5:58 PM
sm_screen_shot_2021-12-13_at_5.45.33_pm.jpg
original image (1240x1074)
https://www.strikeforchoice.org
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
