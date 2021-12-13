San Francisco Says Protect Roe by Day and Night Protests on Day of Action

Monday Dec 13th, 2021 5:58 PM

Strike for Choice initiated December 1 as a day of national action to protect Roe v. Wade and the city of San Francisco stepped up to the task. At 3:30pm Mobilization for Reproductive Justice held a rally at the Federal Courthouse. Later, as it grew dark outside, a different organization held a rally at Powell and Market.

Photos: @pslbayarea



Members of the PSL held a public speakout on the evening of December 1st in San Francisco to defend Roe v. Wade.

They wrote:

"As revolutionary socialists and feminists, we must prepare for the long uphill battle in defense of reproductive rights. Abortion is health care and health care is a human right. The Supreme Court—unelected, unaccountable, and untethered to the realities of life for working-class people in this country—is an entirely illegitimate institution.



The ruling of Roe v. Wade was a right won by a militant women’s movement, and every day since, right-wing politicians have striven to dismantle this hard-won right. We can and must build a mass grassroots campaign that mounts pressures on the government to legalize and expand abortion access once and for all."