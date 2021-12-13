Whole Foods Takes a Hit from Demonstrators by Speak Up on SB8!

Monday Dec 13th, 2021 10:49 PM

Throughout the San Francisco Bay Area on Dec 1, feminists took Whole Foods to task for not speaking up on behalf of its customers, most of whom have uteruses.

Palo Alto photos by Jim Colton, Probonophoto.org. Please credit the photographer.



John Powell Mackey is founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon. On Dec 1, as part of a national day of action for reproductive justice, there were protests across the US with a handful not surprisingly in the San Francisco Bay Area. Protesters demanded that Mackey "support the people who support you" by speaking out against the draconian anti-abortion law in Texas, where Whole Foods has its headquarters.



In Palo Alto and San Mateo, management called the police on peaceful protesters. There were no arrests.