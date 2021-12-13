top
Related Categories: California | Womyn
Whole Foods Takes a Hit from Demonstrators
by Speak Up on SB8!
Monday Dec 13th, 2021 10:49 PM
Throughout the San Francisco Bay Area on Dec 1, feminists took Whole Foods to task for not speaking up on behalf of its customers, most of whom have uteruses.
sm_wfjcpopo.jpg
original image (2000x1567)
Palo Alto photos by Jim Colton, Probonophoto.org. Please credit the photographer.

John Powell Mackey is founder and CEO of Whole Foods Market, now a wholly owned subsidiary of Amazon. On Dec 1, as part of a national day of action for reproductive justice, there were protests across the US with a handful not surprisingly in the San Francisco Bay Area. Protesters demanded that Mackey "support the people who support you" by speaking out against the draconian anti-abortion law in Texas, where Whole Foods has its headquarters.

In Palo Alto and San Mateo, management called the police on peaceful protesters. There were no arrests.
https://www.strikeforchoice.org
§"We don't talk to police" sang the Raging Grannies in Palo Alto
by Speak Up on SB8!
Monday Dec 13th, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_wfjcpopogrp.jpg
original image (2000x1735)
https://www.strikeforchoice.org
§Raging Grannies and Allies in front of the Palo Alto store
by Speak Up on SB8!
Monday Dec 13th, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_wfjcjanplus.jpg
original image (2000x1805)
https://www.strikeforchoice.org
§Stonestown Mall SF
by Speak Up on SB8!
Monday Dec 13th, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_strikestonestown.jpg
original image (1012x2048)
https://www.strikeforchoice.org
§Oakland
by Speak Up on SB8!
Monday Dec 13th, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_strike_oakland.jpeg
original image (750x1000)
https://www.strikeforchoice.org
§Berkeley
by Speak Up on SB8!
Monday Dec 13th, 2021 10:49 PM
sm_strikeberkeley.jpg
original image (1333x1000)
https://www.strikeforchoice.org
© 2000–2021 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
