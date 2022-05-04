top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | U.S. | Health, Housing & Public Services | Police State & Prisons | Womyn
Outrage Explodes in Bay Area and Nation at Supreme Court Opinion Draft
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday May 4th, 2022 10:43 PM
Nation reacts to Supreme Court plan to abolish women's reproductive rights
sm_01-0ab15539-2b7f-4e9e-88e3-320b9a25f55bc0050_1_.jpg
original image (1920x1080)

Photos: Lis Cox

Demonstrations against the Supreme Court's clear intention to remove an established constitutional human right Americans thought they had, erupted throughout the nation. When the news broke on May 3rd, the reaction was immediate demonstrations in Bay Area cities and towns. National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF organized a demonstration and march of thousands. Many more are planned.

It is not that this was unexpected when a traitor-gangster was able to place rightist ideologues on the Supreme Court.

The myth of the United States as the world's greatest democracy, if it every had any credence, now lies in ruins.

In a nation whose economic power was largely enabled by genocide and slavery, the heirs of that power were never going to let occasional efforts at creating a egalitarian society succeed.

The Republican Party, devoid of any interest in democracy, equality or human rights is succeeding in implementing a patriarchal, racist, autocracy. In this autocracy white christian men rule, people of color do the menial work and women are relegated to, in Hitler's words, Kinder, Kuche, Kirche (Kids, Kitchen, Church).

The Democratic party has shown itself incapable of mounting a credible opposition. This is understandable since, while their rhetoric is milder, they also benefit from the privatized wealth of the country.

Salvation will have to come from somewhere else. I just discovered that it is still possible to join the IWW.
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday May 4th, 2022 10:43 PM
sm_02-1d71e000-81ef-4cc4-9538-2d3bc40e1942c0108.jpg
original image (1441x1065)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday May 4th, 2022 10:43 PM
sm_03-1dbc0802-b98c-4eb6-b009-4b718e973b13c0118.jpg
original image (1693x1080)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday May 4th, 2022 10:43 PM
sm_04-7dd32f9e-0cb4-4bb5-9986-fe6032bc5519c0025.jpg
original image (1271x1046)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday May 4th, 2022 10:43 PM
sm_05-8bd2b7d9-4ddb-460b-8240-619ddfcb0d53c0038.jpg
original image (1754x1080)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday May 4th, 2022 10:43 PM
sm_06-.jpg
original image (1731x1020)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday May 4th, 2022 10:43 PM
sm_07-411d81dc-00b3-42a5-93e6-db7e7c388446c0002.jpg
original image (1476x1057)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday May 4th, 2022 10:43 PM
sm_08-.jpg
original image (1727x1080)
§
by Leon Kunstenaar
Wednesday May 4th, 2022 10:43 PM
sm_09-d8b148aa-6668-49b2-a21d-1a36b84782e1c0046.jpg
original image (1668x1080)
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 127.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code